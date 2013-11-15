Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- With news headlines reporting on the excessive dangers of weight loss surgery, many dieters in Texas are considering safer alternatives for quickly eliminating excess and embarrassing fat. The unnecessary risks of weight loss surgery, including problems ranging from diarrhea after eating fatty foods to hernias and intestinal leaks, have left many people in Texas wishing that had seriously considered these potential and likely complications before embarking on such a hazardous path. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans now offer their clients specially formulated, fat burning hCG drops, tablets and injections that are able to give patients the results that they are looking for without any of the negative side effects or harmful consequences of weight loss surgery. The natural ingredients contained within all Diet Doc products, including their hCG drops and other prescription hormone treatments, carry none of the hidden dangers often realized after going under the knife, have help thousands of Diet Doc patients reach their weight management goals and begin leading healthier, more active lives.



Human chorionic gonadotropin, a natural hormone that is most often referred to as hCG and the hormone contained within Diet Doc treatments, targets the stored body fat that is commonly unresponsive to diet change alone. hCG drops mobilize that stored fat and encourage the patient’s body to naturally flush it from their internal system. And, by combining hCG drops, tablets and injections with a healthy, low calorie meal plan, patients are able to easily lose weight without having to consider weight loss surgery.



Each new patient will initially consult with a specially trained Diet Doc physician to determine whether they are an appropriate candidate for losing weight with hCG drops, tablets and injections. The patient and physician will also discuss previous attempts at losing weight, including whether the patient has considered weight loss surgery, and their health and medical history. Unlike other hCG diet programs, Diet Doc works with each patient to identify underlying causes of weight gain, like internal imbalances or improperly functioning internal organs, so that once the patient is successful in losing excess weight, they will also be able to easily sustain their weight in the future.



Patients will also work closely with Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to learn about the average caloric intake that is right for their body as well as all essential elements and minerals that their body needs. Diet Doc understands that eliminating unhealthy foods can be challenging for some clients and utilizes hCG drops, tablets and injections as an effective appetite suppressant. Once patients begin taking their hCG drops in combination with their new, healthy diet, they will begin seeing fat melt away and will experience a significant decrease in their hunger or desire for unhealthy foods.



This unique approach to helping clients lose weight fast, and sustain their weight over time, is something that many dieters fail to consider when it comes to weight loss surgery. Even if weight loss surgery is able to help dieters lose weight, they will still be unable to eat unhealthy foods and will not have received the education or counseling necessary to begin making healthier eating choices. Diet Doc is dedicated to their clients’ success and offers unlimited consultations with their team of nurses, physicians and nutritionists, to answer questions about hCG drops, tablets or injections, monitor patient progress or even to discuss the dangers of weight loss surgery.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/

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