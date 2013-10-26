Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2013 -- People in Fort Worth, Texas who are eager to lose belly fat should consider the risks associated with weight loss surgery before pursuing that as an option. According to studies, risks during the weight loss surgery itself can include excessive bleeding, infection, adverse reactions to anesthesia, blood clots, lung or breathing problems, leaks in the gastrointestinal system and, while rare, even death. Diet Doc understands the need to lose belly fat in order to improve weight-related medical risks, self confidence, appearance and their clients’ overall quality of life. They created their unique approach to losing weight in order to offer their clients a safe and effective alternative to weight loss surgery and, with their exclusive hCG diet treatments, have already successfully helped thousands of patients across the United States, including many patients in Fort Worth, Texas, quickly lose belly fat and excess fat in other hard to reach areas of the body.



Human chorionic gonadotropin, often referred to as hCG, is a naturally produced hormone that targets stored fat without disrupting any necessary structural fat or muscle mass. When used in hCG diet treatments, this hormone has been successful in allowing patients to lose belly fat that has been typically unresponsive to diet change alone. And, while hCG diet treatments are most effective when used in combination with a healthy, low calorie meal plan, Diet Doc has modernized outdated research to allow their clients to consume an average, healthy caloric intake and still be able to lose belly fat. Unfortunately, while Diet Doc recognized the need for updated science when using hCG diet treatments, many other prescription hormone diets have failed to follow suit and continue to recommend that their patients follow a dangerously low caloric intake in order to lose belly fat.



To help patients change their unhealthy eating habits without having to resort to weight loss surgery, Diet Doc will provide unlimited consultations, six days per week, with certified nutritionists who have been specially trained in the most effective methods and foods for losing weight with hCG diet plans. Patients will receive a personalized meal plan centered on their age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. This tailored approach to losing weight provides a level of comfort throughout the program that encourages patients to stick with their fat loss goals and begin to lose belly fat. And, because hCG diet treatments also act as a powerful appetite suppressant, patients will no longer crave unhealthy foods and can begin including low fat items into their daily routine. The education and counseling provided by Diet Doc nutritionists provides patients with the skills and knowledge necessary for making healthy choices to sustain their weight even after their program has ended.



The successful results seen by patients who follow Diet Doc programs has made them the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management. And, because Diet Doc patients are able to see fast weight loss, and easy results through a combination of healthy meal plans and natural fat burning supplements, they do not have to take the risks associated with weight loss surgery.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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