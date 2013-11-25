Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- While many dieters may be considering weight loss surgery as their solution to lose weight fast, a new study suggests that this form of weight control may actually interfere with their plans on giving birth. Because of this study, and other concerns over the safety of weight loss surgery, dieters are now seeking other, safer options to help them lose weight. Diet Doc's natural prescription hormone diet plans were created by professional weight management experts, highly trained in the most effect methods to lose weight quickly, in order to offer their clients a safer alternative to fast weight loss without interfering with plans for giving birth. Thousands of dieters across the United States, many of those dieters have already taken advantage of Diet Doc's prescription hormone diet plans and have begun successfully losing weight, some losing up to nearly a pound of excess weight per day.



As reported on by Medical News Today, this new study, completed by researchers with the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, found that women who will be giving birth, and who have undergone weight loss surgery, should be treated as high-risk pregnancies and should receive more attentive prenatal care. Their findings show that 9.7% of infants whose mothers were giving birth following weight loss surgery were born prematurely, compared with 6.1% in the control group. The Diet Doc team understands that being able to lose weight fast could drastically improve their clients' quality of life, but do not believe that patients should have to risk the safety of giving birth to reach their weight management goals. Therefore, to assist patients in losing weight, Diet Doc utilizes natural, safe prescription hormone treatments that target stored fat and quickly flush it from the patient's body.



Each potential Diet Doc patient will first consult with a specially trained physician to determine whether a prescription hormone diet plan is the best method for being able to easily lose weight. During this initial consultation, the patient and physician will discuss their health and medical history, whether or not they plan on giving birth, their previous attempts to lose weight and their future weight management goals. Once this consultation is complete, patients will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc's exclusive treatments as well as fat burning supplements and appetite suppressing diet pills. Unlike other prescription hormone diet plans, Diet Doc allows their clients to conveniently order their supplies over the phone or the internet, without having to spend time and money traveling to a diet clinic.



Combining a healthy, low calorie meal plan with Diet Doc's exclusive prescription hormone diets Diet Doc's exclusive prescription hormone diets effectively targets stored body fat in hard to reach areas of the body, like the stomach, thighs and underarms, without having to risk the dangers of weight loss surgery or interfere with giving birth naturally. And, because Diet Doc offers supplements designed to eliminate the negative side effects of dieting, patients will not experience or suffer through cravings, fatigue or weakness while they lose weight. In fact, in a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of patients, 97%, reported fast and easy fat loss without any negative dieting effects or the harmful consequences often seen with weight loss surgery.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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