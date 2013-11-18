Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- A new study, just released by the British Medical Journal, may have women in Detroit rethinking their plans to undergo weight loss surgery and turn to a healthy, low fat diet instead. While the dangers of infection and other weight loss surgery mishaps often make news headlines, the lasting effects are rarely discussed, until now. Diet Doc understands that losing weight and improving weight-related quality of life is imperative and developed their hCG diet plans and low fat diets to offer their clients a safe, but effective, alternative to weight loss surgery. Their exclusive hCG diet treatments target stored fat in hard to reach areas of the body while controlling the appetite, making sticking with a low fat diet easy and effortless.



As reported on by Fox News, Swedish researchers have found that babies born to mothers who had bariatric weight loss surgery may put their future children at risk for harmful health effects. During their study, it was determined that mothers who choose weight loss surgery have a significantly greater chance of delivering their children prematurely. According to Dr. Olof Stephansson, obstetrician and associate professor at Karolinska Institute, “The mechanism behind how surgery influences fetal growth, we don't yet know, but we do know that people who have bariatric surgery are at increased risk of micronutrient deficiencies". These findings have women all over Detroit considering whether weight loss surgery is the most appropriate method for losing weight or if they could achieve the same, or better, results by sticking with their low fat diet plan.



Diet Doc understands that many of their clients have struggled with maintaining a low fat diet and utilize powerful hCG diet treatments to eliminate cravings and excessive hunger. Being able to step back and reevaluate unhealthy eating habits without the temptation to indulge in fatty or sugary foods, provides patients with the motivation and willpower necessary to maintain their intentions and continue losing weight to reach their fast weight loss goals.



Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG diet treatments stand apart from all other hCG diet programs because they have been modernized by today’s health and medical understanding and allow patients to consume a healthy, average caloric intake while still losing embarrassing, excess fat. While earlier hCG diet programs, and some current plans, encouraged a dangerously low 500-calorie-per day diet, Diet Doc’s advanced hCG diet treatments allow their clients to consume a caloric intake of almost double other plans. Patients will immediately begin working with a certified nutritionist to create a low fat diet and learn which foods are low in fat and calories but that still contain the essential elements and minerals that their body needs.



The successful results experienced by Diet Doc patients have helped to make these prescription hormone diet plans the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management. In fact, in a recent in-house survey, and overwhelming majority of Diet Doc patients, 97%, reported fast and easy fat loss without any negative side effects or harmful consequences.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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