Weight Loss Tips and Reviews Website WeightLossTps.com Undergoes Complete Redesign

Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- WeightLossTps.com, a website that is dedicated to offering people educational and helpful health, fitness and weight loss tips and reviews, recently underwent a thorough redesign.



The reorganized site is not only easier for readers to use; it also focuses even more on providing quality content. In the near future, WeightLossTps.com will also introduce new offers in partnership with an online pharmacy that will give special discounts to the people who visit the site and subscribe to its newsletter.



One of the most popular articles on the website addresses how to achieve six pack abs. In the section of the site, titled “The Truth About Six Pack Abs,” readers have the opportunity to receive a free eBook that details professional techniques from an American certified personal trainer on how to get six pack abs. Visitors to the website just need to enter in their name and email address in order to get the eBook, which also includes over 27 specific metabolism-boosting secrets that people can use to get rid of stubborn body fat faster and easier.



The website also features educational articles about some of the most popular and natural supplements like African Mango and green coffee bean extract that many people are using to lose weight. The unbiased information and reviews can help dieters decide if these particular products will aid them in shedding unwanted pounds.



In the case of green coffee bean extract, the article offers insight on a study that questioned if the supplement can be a helpful component of a weight loss program.



“In a study presented Tuesday at the American Chemical Society’s spring national meeting in San Diego, 16 overweight young adults took, by turns, a low dose of green coffee bean extract, a high dose of the same green coffee supplement, and a placebo,” the article noted, adding that although the study was small, the results were striking



“Subjects taking the full dose of the green coffee extract lost an average of 17.5 pounds in 22 weeks and reduced their overall body weight by 10.5%.”



Using the newly reorganized website is easy; people are welcome to visit at any time and browse through the many articles and reviews. Handy category tabs at the top of the home page will help readers find the specific information they are looking for quickly.



About WeightLossTps.com

WeightLossTps.com has been around for the last three years and is dedicated to providing quality health and fitness tips and reviews that seek to help people lose unwanted weight by informing them on the best options of diet pills and weight loss programs available in the market. The website recently underwent a massive overhaul to make it more user-friendly and provide even better information for its readers. For more information, please visit http://www.weightlosstps.com/weight-loss-blog