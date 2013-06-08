Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2013 -- With diseases associated with obesity on the rise, Americans are now searching for weight loss tips and diet plans that quickly and effectively eliminate excess fat. According to a new study, weight control, depression and stress management are affected depending on the types of snacks consumed by study participants. Researchers found that the relationship between snacking, depression and stress management was dependent on body weight and suggests that if subjects consume healthy foods, it may help to balance physical and mental health. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans now intervene in weight gain through medically supervised weight management aids, healthy snacking plans and weight loss tips that have been proven successful in achieving weight loss. By losing weight, patients following Diet Doc’s hCG diets plans will reduce the risk of weight-related health concerns and also increase effective stress management.



This new study, conducted by the National Nutrition and Food Technology Research Institute, set out to investigation the correlation between snacking in between meals and the high rates of obesity. Previous studies found that some consider eating as a way to deal with stress and depression while participants of this study reported that feeling stressed and depressed influenced and contributed to their eating behavior and food selection. Diet Doc created their hCG diet plans to offer patients a safe and easy road to weight and stress management. These unique diet plans combine medical weight management and weight loss tips to produce long lasting fat loss, decreased health concerns and increased stress management.



Diet Doc’s team of weight reduction professionals is specially trained in the field of weight management. While general care practitioners are educated in overarching causes and treatments for weight gain, Diet Doc’s physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists are expertly trained in the specific causes for weight gain, how patients physically respond to diet plans and the most effective methods and weight loss tips available for patients today. Certified nutritionists educate patients on healthy eating choices that can be incorporated into their every day lives to help patients lose weight fast. Diet Doc’s staff understands the many benefits that stem from fat elimination, including stress management, and are dedicated to helping patients commit to proven weight loss tips and succeed in their hCG diet plans.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans were created to provide patients with an easier but efficient path to initial fat loss and overall weight management for the future. Patients will have unlimited access to the Diet Doc team six days per week to receive encouragement, guidance and additional weight loss tips or to get answers to any questions they may have about their diet plans. This support will help patients remain on track to not only achieve their goals, but to completely transform unhealthy habits into a healthy lifestyle.



