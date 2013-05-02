Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- While obesity has long been associated with the risk for developing type II diabetes, until now scientists have remained puzzled at the precise link between the two. Researchers in the United Kingdom have just recently isolated a key mechanism found within the immune system that may play a part in the development and treatment of obesity-linked, type 2 diabetes. As reported in Medical News Today, this research, while promising for future diabetes medications, is admittedly just a start according to the study leaders. Diet Doc’s new hCG diet plans offer patients an immediate solution to obesity and obesity related diseases, including insulin resistance leading to type 2 diabetes. Diet Doc nutritionists consider age, gender, health history and lifestyle, when developing hCG diet plans that offer clients effective weight loss tips, produce significant weight loss results and that may eliminate the need for any obesity-related diabetes medications in the future.



Previous studies have successfully linked obesity with insulin resistance and diabetes leading many of the most common type 2 diabetes medications to target improved insulin sensitivity. This new data out of Kings College London suggests that a protein called T-bet, which controls the function of immune cells, increases insulin sensitivity even in obese subjects and may lead to new medications to treat obesity-related diabetes. Researchers are quick to explain that this new data, while exciting, is just a start. Diet Doc’s improved hCG diet plans can eliminate the need to wait for additional research and data, by providing patients with personalized diet plans that offer successful weight loss tips to drop pounds quickly, and that target the unnecessary and embarrassing excess fat, eliminating one extremely preventable cause of insulin resistance.



Diet Doc scientists and physicians took research from the 1950s and modernized it with today’s science and technology to create their newly modified, safe, and effective version of hCG diet plans. hCG is a hormone that is naturally occurring in pregnant women. The hormone acts as a protective agent to the fetus assuring that it receives adequate nutrition even if the mother does not have immediate access to food. The hCG hormone directs nutrients to the fetus from the mother’s excess fat stores while leaving the mother’s structural fat and muscle intact. This process was discovered in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons and has been perfected as a weight loss tool by Diet Doc weight loss professionals.



Earlier, unsafe hCG diet plans used weight loss tips including severe calorie reduction advising patients to consume no more than 500 calories per day. Diet Doc scientists modified these outdated weight loss tips and unsafe versions of the hCG diet by allowing patients to consume more than double the caloric intake, making Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans a safer and more effective way to lose weight. Customized diet plans, rich in essential nutrients, are created by certified nutritionists to be used in conjunction with prescription hCG. Coupling prescription hCG with low-calorie diet plans and effective weight loss tips allow patients to lose weight fast, avoid the risk of obesity-related diabetes and the need for diabetes medication, and lead happier, healthier lives.



