Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Patients dealing with excessive weight gain are often not only searching for weight loss tips and diet plans; they are also coping with depression and the effects stemming from emotional turmoil. Diet Doc’s hCG diets offer patients medically supervised diet plans with weight loss tips, personalized snacks and meal plans and prescription strength hCG treatments to help achieve weight goals, raise self-confidence and relieve the symptoms associated with depression stemming from being overweight.



An article recently published on Everyday Health considers whether obesity or depression comes first while offering weight loss tips for those coping with depression. The article discusses how weight and depression appear to be connected and suggests that brain function is behind this connection because the part of the brain that controls emotion is also responsible for controlling appetite. When emotions are agitated, this part of the brain is activated and can cause disruption in appetite as well unsettling emotions. At the same time, there are many factors that indicate that weight gain is responsible for causing depression. Individuals report lower self-confidence when dealing with weight gain or weight management issues, which often leads to self-depreciating habits and a low sense of self worth. Unfortunately, instead of determining a cause for depression or weight gain, it appears that the two are more of a cycle with one rolling into the other.



Authors Elizabeth Shimer Bowers and Lindsey Marcellin, MD, MPH, suggest several weight loss tips including setting measurable weight management goals, determining whether medications or medical issues are inhibiting weight loss and finding a weight management professional to assist in reaching weight loss goals. Diet Doc agrees with these suggestions and incorporates each of these weight loss tips into their personalized hCG diet plans.



All potential Diet Doc patients begin their treatment with an extensive evaluation to determine whether they are an ideal candidate for prescription hCG diets, how their body will respond to hCG weight loss diets, and which weight loss tips are most applicable for their personalized hCG diet plan. A one-on-one consultation with a Diet Doc physician will reveal whether there are underlying medical issues or medications that may be preventing a patient’s body from responding to weight loss tips and diet change. Diet Doc physicians, certified nutritionists and weight management coaches all work closely with the patient to set measurable weight management goals and determine the most appropriate and efficient method of achieving those goals.



Diet Doc believes that, for patients to be successful in losing weight with hCG diets, a team of weight management experts in essential to provide support, encouragement and to answer any questions that a patient may have along their weight loss journey. Patients that are good candidates for hCG diets will have unlimited access to Diet Doc’s team of committed weight management experts six days per week. Diet Doc is dedicated to providing the best, medically supervised hCG diets available on the market today and to helping patients achieve a healthier, happier lifestyle.



