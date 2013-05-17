Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- According to a new release by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, over the next thirty years the rates of diabetes symptoms and diagnoses could reach staggering levels. Diet Doc recognizes the relationship between weight gain and diabetes symptoms and seeks to relieve patients suffering from weight related health concerns through new and improved patient education and weight loss tips for healthy eating. Instead of simply succeeding in significant weight reduction, Diet Doc achieves complete lifestyle transformations for their patients through fast and effective hCG diet plans.



As reported by Everyday Health, by the year 2050 nearly one third of all Americans could experience diabetes symptoms or receive a positive diagnosis. The article’s authors, Beth Orenstein and Farrokh Sohrabi, MD, offer seven healthy eating principles that patients can follow to combat the risk of diabetes symptoms. Their healthy eating principles include drinking plenty of water, avoiding sugary drinks, practicing portion control and eating healthy foods high in fiber. Diet Doc incorporates these principles into all hCG diets not only to fight diabetes symptoms, but also as weight loss tips to control weight gain and aid in fat elimination.



Diet Doc understands the commitment it takes to overcome extreme weight gain and believes that the weight loss tips and hCG treatments used within their hCG diets is the fastest and most efficient path to weight reduction. The female body naturally produces the hCG hormone during pregnancy to provide adequate nutrition to the growing fetus. The hormone mobilizes extra fat storage within the mother while leaving her structural fat and muscle mass untouched. hCG was discovered in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons. Diet Doc has since modernized this research with today’s science and technology and began utilizing the benefits of hCG as a fast weight loss tool in hCG diets. hCG treatments are effective in suppressing the appetite to assist in fast weight loss so that patients can focus on incorporating healthy eating and weight loss tips to create a positive lifestyle change.



While patients are losing weight, they are also working closely with Diet Doc’s team of weight reduction professionals to become educated on how their body responds to fat elimination and which weight loss tips are most effective in helping them attain their weight goals. Diet Doc’s diet plans revolve around the belief that no person’s plan for losing weight is exactly like another’s, and each person responds differently to weight reduction, therefore, hCG diets should be created by taking personal needs into consideration. Each potential Diet Doc patient initially completes and extensive evaluation and meets personally with a physician to review organ function and internal processes that may be inhibiting fat elimination. Following this consultation, patients work with a certified nutritionist to develop hCG diets incorporating weight loss tips that will benefit their personal needs. All hCG diets are created specifically for each patient around their weight goals, food preferences, activity levels and lifestyle choices. Diet Doc believes that following the protocol developed in hCG diets will not only lead to significant weight loss, it will also relieve diabetes symptoms and other health related consequences.



