Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2013 -- With the World Health Organization estimating that since 1980 obesity has nearly doubled and affects nearly 500 million people worldwide, many are left searching for successful weight loss tips and advice. Diet Doc understands the drive to lose unnecessary and embarrassing excess fat and offers patients medically supervised weight management through hCG diets that combine prescription strength hCG treatments with energy packed meals and educated weight loss tips. Patients are able to lose weight without resorting to alternative methods such as eating insects, as was recently suggested by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization. A new study has researchers considering the weight management benefits of consuming insects for their lean protein and healthy fats. Diet Doc’s hCG diets employ expert’s weight loss tips for foods high in energy and full of essential elements and nutrients without suggesting that patients begin adding bugs to their diet.



As reported on Yahoo Health, researchers behind the study with the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization’s Forestry Department found that many insects contain the same amounts of protein and minerals as meat and also contain healthy fats recommended for balanced diets. There are already many countries around the world that consume insects for nourishment with more that 1900 insect species appearing on menus worldwide. Species that include beetles, caterpillars, bees, wasps and ants provide similar protein, calcium, iron and zinc as compared to meats. While this new research is enlightening, it may leave many people searching for weight loss tips slightly squeamish. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans are developed around the weight loss tips of certified nutritionists that recommend foods high in essential elements and minerals while also utilizing the energy rich proteins of lean meat. hCG diets provide patients with a well-balanced meal plan and weight loss tips that not only allow patients to successfully lose weight, they allow patients to create a happier, healthier lifestyle overall.



All potential patients initially consult with a Diet Doc physician to discuss weight management goals, medical history and personal preferences. During this consultation the overall theme of patients’ hCG diets begin to take shape and physicians determine which prescription weight management aids and weight loss tips will be most beneficial for the individual patient. Following this consultation, patients will work closely with the team of weight management professionals to design hCG diets that work around their lifestyle choices, age, health history, activity level and, most importantly, food preferences. These certified nutritionists are trained in developing well-balanced diets that provide patients with essential nutrients while utilizing weight loss tips that allow patients to lose weight fast. They also understand that patients can lose weight safely and effectively through hCG diets and without resorting to alternative methods such as eating insects.



