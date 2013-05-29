Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- With America's growing obesity problems, including childhood obesity, many people are searching for ways to lose weight and successful weight loss tips to begin leading healthier lives. A new study out of Southern California found that guided diet plans and weight loss tips significantly benefit the weight of parents and may also improve the health and weight of their children at the same time. Diet Doc's hCG diets combine the effectiveness of prescription strength hCG treatments with the new education and expert diet tips of Diet Doc's team of weight management professionals to help patients achieve their weight goals and maintain their weight in the future.



Performed at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, this new study followed the lives and dietary habits of 50 overweight or obese children between the ages of 8 and 12. Also included in the study were the children's parents who followed a five month long program that promoted improvements in eating behavior and physical activity and that offered structure and weight loss tips to incorporate into daily routines. As reported by Medical News Today, the results of the guided, self-help intervention program showed a significant decrease in body mass immediately after completing the five-month treatment. Researchers also found that those weight losses were maintained six months after the participants were finished with the program.



Diet Doc's hCG diet plans follow a similar theory of weight loss tips and offer patients medically supervised weight management treatments along with the newly incorporated support and education of certified nutritionists, physicians and weight management coaches. Diet Doc believes that through hCG diets patients will achieve their initial weight goals and learn how to lead healthier lives by incorporating the weight loss tips provided by hCG diets.



All potential Diet Doc patients undergo an extensive initial evaluation and consultation with a Diet Doc physician to determine which diet tips and weight management treatments will be most effective for their personal health needs. hCG diets are developed by certified nutritionists around the lifestyle choices, age, gender, health history and food preferences of each individual patient to achieve initial fat loss and to also learn about healthy eating habits that patients can incorporate into their schedules over time. The ultimate goal for hCG diets is to help patients lose weight fast while transforming unhealthy habits into healthy, happy lifestyles.



To help patients incorporate healthy living ideas and weight loss tips into their lives, the Diet Doc team of weight management professionals provides unlimited consultations for patients six days per week. Should patients have questions about their personal weight management journey or hCG diets, desire additional weight loss tips or simply need some support and guidance, the Diet Doc team is available to provide answers, tips and encouragement six days per week. Diet Doc is committed to helping patients through this important journey to weight management and guiding them toward their healthy eating habits and better lifestyle overall.



