Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- The availability of sugary, processed foods has long been considered as a significant contributor to today’s obesity epidemic and the difficulty people face when trying to follow weight loss tips to lose weight. Now, a new observation reported on by Medical News Today, highlights the dangers sugar additives pose to overall health and weight. Problems with food labeling further exasperate these dangers because people who are trying to lose weight cannot determine how much sugar has been added to a product. Diet Doc’s hCG diets are developed by certified nutritionists who are specially trained in helping patients lose weight through healthy eating and weight loss tips. Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists are educated in food content and food labeling and teach patients how to choose foods low in added sugar that will help them lose weight.



Researcher Dr. Aseem Malhotra published his opinion in the journal BMJ to draw attention to processed foods that contain high amounts of added sugars and the consequences added sugar has on the current obesity epidemic and other health related concerns. While Malhotra agrees that a well balanced diet and many weight loss tips would suggest foods naturally high in sugar, such as fruits and vegetables, he stresses that the human body does not require additional carbohydrates from added sugars. Malhotra is also concerned with solving the sugar additive problem and believes that food labeling will help consumers make educated decisions on sugar consumption. As it stands, U.S. food labels contain information on total sugar content, but do not differentiate between sugars naturally present in the item and sugar that has been added to the product. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans take this information into consideration when developing patient’s unique weight loss tips and meal plans and help patients lose weight and maintain that weight loss by incorporating education into each patient’s treatment plan.



All potential Diet Doc clients receive an extensive medical evaluation and consultation with a physician prior to beginning their hCG diets to determine whether there are any underlying health issues that may be hindering their ability to lose weight. Following this consultation, patients will work with a certified nutritionist to develop a healthy eating plan around their age, gender, health history and lifestyle preferences. Included within all hCG diets is education on what each patient requires to lose weight safely and effectively and which weight loss tips are most applicable to their personal needs.



Patients following the hCG diets protocol will receive a Diet Doc cookbook outlining more than 450 healthy, satisfying and tasty recipes. Diet Doc’s hCG diets cookbook contains recipes for salads and appetizers, dressings, sauces and marinades, soups, chicken entrees, beef entrees, seafood entrees, vegetables and even desserts. By utilizing the Diet Doc cookbook and healthy eating weight loss tips provided by the Diet Doc team of expert weight management professionals, patients will lose weight fast and maintain that weight for their future.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/

Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg