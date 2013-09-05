Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Trying to lose belly fat without the support of health or medical professionals can be challenging and has left many dieters abandoning their diet recipes and plans before they reach their desired weight. Diet Doc understands that having a strong support group to answer questions and provide weight loss tips is a pivotal part of a successful fat elimination program and created their new diet plans with this principle in mind. Every client who chooses to lose weight fast with Diet Doc’s diet recipes and weight loss tips will have unlimited access, six days per week, to the Diet Doc team of physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists who are dedicated to encouraging patients along their life-changing journey.



Once taking the first step toward being able to lose belly fat, Diet Doc clients will complete a confidential, online health questionnaire that will provide the physician with a thorough history of the patient’s medical past. This information will direct physicians toward any internal imbalance or improperly functioning organs that can be causing the patient to gain weight or could be inhibiting their ability to lose belly fat. These health and medical issues will be immediately addressed when developing the patient’s personalized fast weight loss tips and diet program and will finally allow the patient to see the results they want.



Also during their initial consultation, patients will be provided with a prescription for diet aids, valid for one year, which will help them lose belly fat more quickly than through diet recipes and diet change alone. These diet aids and supplements can be easily ordered over the phone or the internet and will be shipped directly to the patient’s front door. This confidential approach to weight control not only saves patients the time and money it takes to travel to a diet clinic, it also provides patients with access to the health care and weight loss tips they need without having to suffer through an embarrassing face-to-face meeting at a doctor’s office.



Patients will also work closely with Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists who are specially trained in the most effective weight loss tips and diet recipes to quickly and effectively lose belly fat. In addition to designing a healthy meal and snack plan around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences, Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists will also educate patients on the importance of choosing healthy diet recipes throughout their day. Patients will learn which foods are low in fat and calories but also taste delicious and leave them feeling full and satisfied.



Following Diet Doc’s exclusive weight loss tips and diet recipes will help clients lose belly fat while also establishing a stable foundation to allow them to sustain their weight for the future. This unique dieting protocol has helped thousands of patients all across the United States, including many patients in Detroit, quickly reach their weight loss goals and keep that weight off for years.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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