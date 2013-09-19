Weight Loss Treatment Program Conducted in Spain Brings Many Interesting Results on Weight Loss - Says phenterminewars.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- A 20-week weight loss treatment program was conducted in Spain for 420 overweight participants. They were divided into two groups of who have early eating habits of which the main meal is taken before 3 p.m. The other group is those who have late eating habits of having their main meal after 3 p.m. The study is based on the timing of the main meal, which was lunch for the volunteers. The participants usually consume 40 percent of their daily calories during lunchtime, which is considered to be the main meal in Spain.



In the study, it was observed that those who have late eating habits lose more weight significantly than those who have early eating habits. It was also found out that they had a much slower rate of weight loss. Lower insulin sensitivity was likewise observed for those who are late eaters that put them at a higher risk for diabetes. One of the researchers, Dr. Sheer surmised that it is the first large-scale prospective study to demonstrate to show that the timing of meals has good effects on weight-loss.



With the therapeutic strategies, it should incorporate the timing of food intake and not just be concerned with the calorie intake and macronutrient distribution. Such therapeutic strategies for weight loss like taking diet pills similar to phentermine 37.5 mg should consider meal timing too aside from exercises.



It was also found by researchers that late-eaters consumed fewer calories during breakfast. They were also more likely to skip their breakfast. This supports earlier studies that the importance of eating a high protein breakfast it stimulates weight loss. The scientists have concluded in the study that the traditional factors that play a role in weight loss did not have much difference between the two groups when it came to weight loss.



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