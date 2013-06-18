Weight Loss via HCG Diet at Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- HCG diet, developed by Dr. Simeon in Rome, Italy, in the mid-1950s, is based on the use of HCG combined with a 500 calorie diet to change metabolism level of patients to burn extra fat and lose extra pounds.



Dr. Anand Thakkar from Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic stated, “Losing weight with HCG diet has been found to be the quickest way to lose weight without sacrificing your health and metabolism. Many people lose a pound a day and sometimes more, with this magical weight loss via HCG diet. The HCG weight loss program is based on the amazing power of HCG, a natural hormone with the ability to change one's metabolism.”



Medically Supervised Weight Loss program named HCG weight loss has got the advantages of medical assistance from expert doctors and supervision by expert nutritionist who ensures safety and keep clients health at pinnacle in their mind. The expert nutritionists and trainers help their patients lose weight successfully and motivate them to achieve weight loss goals quickly as well as safely.



The clinic also offers several other appetite suppressants to the clients and many clients have benefited from their medically supervised weight loss programs. The service and care that is provided by them always prove quite contagious that marks a lasting impression over others.



Located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic offers personalized weight loss programs helping their patients to lose weight in a healthy manner and maintain it for a long period of time. Not all weight loss therapies or diets effect equally for all. But this clinic is unique and has helped more than 2100 patients losing more than 64000 pounds. The clinic customizes the weight loss treatment for all individuals depending on their metabolism, life style, hormones, eating behavior, stress management, etc. The clinic tests patients to identify Food Sensitivity and Hormonal issues that may prevent customers from losing weight.



