Weight Loss Website Reports That Green Coffee Bean Extract Is Still Very Popular Amongst Dieters

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- The website Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com is reporting that green coffee bean extract is still hugely popular amongst visitors because by far the most popular blog post on this site is the one that discusses where to buy green coffee bean extract online.



Since launching back in April 2012, articles have been written about various aspects of the weight loss industry.



For instance there have been articles written about Beyonce, Kelly Clarkson and Jonah Hill, as well as articles about Phen375, Nuratrim, raspberry ketones and other diet supplements.



However the article that continues to receive far more traffic that any other post is the one that discusses green coffee bean extract. Indeed the owner of the blog had this to say about this particular article:



"I enjoy writing about various aspects of the weight loss industry, and just this week I have written about two online weight loss retailers that are running special promotions. However many of these blog posts end up receiving very little traffic. The only one that continues to attract lots of visitors every single day is the article I wrote about green coffee bean extract."



The reason why green coffee bean extract is hugely popular with many dieters right now is of course down to a combination of a proven clinical study which demonstrated that green coffee supplements are indeed effective at burning fat, and an endorsement from Dr Oz on his TV show.



Since then sales of these supplements have soared, and it could be argued that they have overtaken raspberry ketones as the weight loss phenomenon of 2012.



Anyone that wants to learn more about green coffee extract, and find out where to buy high quality green coffee supplements online, can do so by visiting:



http://pills-for-weight-loss.com/2012/04/29/where-to-buy-green-coffee-bean-extract/



About Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com

Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com was created in April 2012 and features some general weight loss articles, as well as reviews of individual weight loss pills. It aims to provide helpful advice with regards to which weight loss supplements are the most effective.