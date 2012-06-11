Weight Loss Website Reveals Their 5 Top Selling Diet Products for May 2012

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- One of the leading weight loss websites, Slimming.com, have recently revealed which diet products were most popular in May 2012 in terms of overall sales figures.



Considering they sell hundreds of different products, it is always interesting to see which products people are buying right now, and the list of the 5 top selling diet products threw up some interesting results.



The best selling product last month was actually a weight loss patch that can be attached to the arm every morning, just like a nicotine patch. These trans-dermal patches help to fight off hunger cravings during the day and boost the metabolism, and they are said to help people lose as much as 2-4 pounds a week.



The second top selling product was actually a special blend of tea made from a combination of Chinese and Japanese teas to deliver a number of weight loss properties. It is said to be even more effective than green tea for helping people lose a few pounds when drunk on a daily basis.



The remaining products on this list of best sellers were more conventional diet pills and supplements, which many people might have expected to top the list.



One of these products is from the popular Forza T5 range, and remains popular after selling more than 1 million last year, whilst another of the products is a powerful fat burner that boosts energy levels and suppresses the appetite. Both of these products also work well when combined with exercise, which might explain why they are so popular.



The full list of products, which includes a short review of each one, can be found at:



http://pills-for-weight-loss.com/2012/06/10/slimming-com-announce-their-5-top-selling-weight-loss-products-for-may-2012/



