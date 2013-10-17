Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- When Diet Doc began developing their best diet pills for patients in Oklahoma, they considered appetite control as a priority in helping their clients stick with a low fat diet in order to achieve their weight loss goals. Providing clients with the ability to regulate their hunger and control their cravings for unhealthy foods is the first important step to quickly shedding excess stored fat and creating a healthier, happier future. Fortunately, Diet Doc is now producing the nation’s best diet pills to actively suppress cravings and hunger to make following a low fat diet effortless. And, to increase the speed at which clients see fat melt away, Diet Doc’s prescription hormone supplements also focus on metabolism for quick weight loss.



The best diet pills available for increasing metabolism and controlling the appetite are Diet Doc’s 7-Keto DHEA supplements that increase the active thyroid hormone T3, which results in and elevated metabolism and an increase in fat loss. Often featured on television, these best diet pills also reduce cortisol levels that can be an obstacle to fast weight loss, especially in high stress individuals. Combining the best diet pills for fat burn with a healthy, low fat diet allows Diet Doc patients to quick fast weight loss lose weight and begin reaching their weight loss goals.



Patients can also choose to include Slim Down supplements as part of their prescription hormone diet plan. Slim Down contains herbal extracts that block the absorption of sugar and directly suppress appetite. Each pill contains 5,000 mcg of vitamin B12 per capsule, which doctors typically recommend for patients on prescription hormone diet programs. Slim Down supplements do not contain strong stimulants like ephedra or phentramine but do have about two cups of coffees worth of caffeine to combat fatigue or weakness sometimes seen with a reduction in caloric intake.



Diet Doc patients are able to order their supplements and best diet pills over the phone or the internet and can choose to have them shipped directly to their front door. Because Diet Doc understands that many of their patients in Oklahoma, and throughout the rest of the United States, may not have the time or money needed to travel to a prescription hormone weight loss clinic, all consultations and orders can take place in the privacy of the patient’s own home, over the telephone or Skype.



Once potential clients consult with a Diet Doc physician and receive their prescription hormone supplements, they will begin working with a nutritionist who is specially trained in designing a low fat diet that tastes great while also encouraging the body to burn excess fat for fuel. Each low fat diet is developed around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences to increase the patient’s comfort during this important, life-changing journey. Nutritionists devote time to educating their patients on the importance of choosing nutrient dense foods that fulfill the patient’s needs while also leaving them feeling full and satisfied. Patients will learn which foods they enjoy but that are low in fat and calories and will not contribute to weight gain. This unique approach to weight loss not only helps patients reach their initial goals, it also provides patients with the skills they need to continue following a low fat diet and sustain their weight once their program is complete.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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