Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Most people only gain a few extra pounds per year. Although a few pounds really does not sound like a problem, this extra weight, when left unattended, settles and becomes trapped in the cells of the body, becoming much more difficult to lose. Most times, the excess fat accumulates in the abdominal region, forcing one to choose loose fitting, comfortable clothing in an effort to camouflage the spare tire or muffin top appearance.



Diet Doc is excited to offer another innovative method for their patients to burn unwanted, embarrassing and unhealthy excess fat. Introducing their new specially formulated, prescription diet pills allows Diet Doc naturally accelerate weight loss, targeting fat in those most stubborn and difficult to lose areas. When used in conjunction with prescription hCG diet plans hCG diet plans, it is not unusual and, actually quite typical, for patients to report a very noticeable and rapid loss of pounds and inches without adverse side effects.



Diet Doc’s diet pills are available by prescription only and are designed to turn the body into a fat burning machine, melting pounds and inches from the belly, hips, thighs and underarms at an amazing pace without adverse side effects. Interested clients need only call Diet Doc, request a free doctor consultation and health evaluation, receive a prescription for the company’s specially formulated diet pills which is valid for one year, and have any Diet Doc product delivered directly to their door with rush delivery. Each patient will speak directly with a board certified and specially trained fast weight loss physician who will analyze and assess the patient’s entire system, often identifying any improperly or poorly functioning organs that may be hindering or prohibiting weight loss.



Based on this information, patients will work closely with certified nutritionists to design custom diet plans that are compatible and convenient for each patient. The diet plans incorporate a wide range of healthy and delicious food choices that are interesting to the dieter while the noticeable fast weight loss motivates patients to continue to follow the diet plans. The company’s new diet pills are available to qualified clients by prescription only and cannot be found on store shelves, and include great fat-burning supplements like Diet Doc’s Ultra Burn, Slim Down, or the cortisol counteracting 7-Keto DHEA, targeting belly fat at the source.



Diet Doc’s powerful Ultra Burn combines essential and powerful ingredients to accelerate weight loss for patients following the prescription hCG diet plans. Slim Down is fortified with Vitamin B12, providing an added energy boost for dieters, as well as promoting accelerated weight loss. Patients that are prone to high stress levels may benefit from Diet Doc’s newest prescription strength diet pill, 7-Keto DHEA, which is designed to, not only accelerate weight loss, but to reduce cortisol levels.



To assure that patients receive only the safest and most effective diet products available on today’s market, all Diet Doc prescription products are manufactured in their own fully licensed, FDA approved, United States based pharmacies. Diet products will be delivered directly to each patient’s doorstep and include a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, detailing the quantity and quality of all active ingredients.



The company’s diet plans are designed for all body types, sizes and shapes and for those that want to lose that difficult last 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more. Call the nation’s leader in medically guided diet plans today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



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San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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