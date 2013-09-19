Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- A new study that was published in The Lancet Oncology, and reported on by Medical News Today, reveals that “positive lifestyle changes, such as adopting a healthy diet and moderate exercise, may reverse the aging process”. Telomeres, DNA-protein complexes that are found at the end of chromosomes, control the aging process in humans. When the telomeres are shortened or damaged prematurely by reckless lifestyles, the death of cells may be triggered which accelerates the aging process and exposes the body to an increased risk of cancer and other diseases. In light of this study, the experts at Diet Doc have developed a new clean eating weight loss plan, individually tailored around each patient’s personal lifestyle and weight loss goals. Taking control of one’s future and committing to enjoying a longer and more rewarding life can begin with losing unhealthy excess weight. Diet Doc is dedicated to guiding everyone smoothly and comfortably toward a future of improved health.



Taking control of one’s lifestyle and committing to enjoying a longer and more rewarding life can begin with losing excess weight. Diet Doc is committed to guiding everyone that wants to make this lifestyle change by providing the safest and most effective weight loss method available on today’s market. Each patient’s journey to a healthier and longer life is personally guided by the staff of professional fast weight loss experts at Diet Doc. Subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists will work with each patient to design healthy diet plans that are specific to individual nutritional and medical needs, as well as being compatible with each patient’s lifestyle. These weight loss diet plans are rich in essential nutrients and incorporate a wide range of delicious food choices which keeps the patient’s interest peaked while the fast weight loss sustains enduring motivation.



The medically supervised administration of Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hormone, combined with the uniquely designed diet plans, turns the body into a fat burning machine by stimulating the brain to target stores of fat that have been trapped in the cells of the body. This old fat is released into the bloodstream and burned as the primary source of energy. Fat typically is most difficult to target in the cells of the hips, thighs, belly and underarms. Patients are consistently reporting the fast and noticeable loss of fat in these most difficult to lose areas.



Because Diet Doc is dedicated to the safest and most successful weight loss experience for each patient, their prescription hormone is manufactured in their own United States based, FDA approved pharmacies. This allows the company to ensure that only the highest quality ingredients are used and that patients are receiving only the best diet products available. Qualified patients will receive a one-year prescription and can order their supplements over the phone or the Internet. For added convenience, all supplements will be shipped directly to the patient’s home avoiding embarrassing or time consuming visits to local weight loss clinics. Included in their package, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, detailing the quality of the ingredients and levels of each active ingredient.



Because of the convenience, as well as its ability to promote more rapid weight loss while naturally suppressing the appetite, most patients prefer painless injectable hormone solution. Others may prefer prescription hormone sublingual tablets or oral drops. Regardless of the method of delivery, even those patients who have been unsuccessful at weight loss in the past, will lose pounds and inches safely and rapidly and without side effects, as is demonstrated by Diet Doc’s 97% success rate.



Not only does Diet Doc provide one of the most effective means of losing weight safely and quickly, but the company’s compassionate weight loss staff accompanies each patient throughout this life changing journey. Each patient’s diet experience is supervised by a team of board certified fast weight loss doctors and progress is closely monitored with scheduled weekly consultation. This level of personalized service enables the doctors to identify and resolve any weight loss plateaus or barriers that may be hindering fast weight loss. In addition to the weekly consults, the staff is available 6 days per week via phone or email and is eager to answer questions, offer advice and lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement.



The professionals at Diet Doc are passionate about helping people reduce their weight to avoid certain diseases and health conditions associated with being overweight. Diet Doc’s mission is to help people lose weight fast, offer education on what specific foods will generate a weight loss reaction in their body in order to keep the weight off permanently and to provide the most effective, safest and successful weight loss experience for each patient.



Make that lifestyle change today by committing to becoming healthier and losing excess weight with the nation’s premiere prescription hormone diet plan in the country. Call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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