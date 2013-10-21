Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- In the 1950’s, researcher, A.T.W. Simeons discovered that hCG was effective in producing hCG diet fast weight loss when low doses of the hormone were administered in combination with a 500-calorie per day diet. However, the dangerously low caloric intake posed serious and significant health compromise to patients, including muscle and hair loss, as well as extreme fatigue and exhaustion.



Benefiting from decades of scientific research, the professionals at Diet Doc have reformulated the outdated and dangerous 1950s hCG diet plans, combining the most potent form of the diet hormone with nutritionist-designed, medically supervised diet plans. The company’s hCG is manufactured in fully licensed, FDA approved, United States based pharmacies to ensure that each patient receives only the safest, most potent and purest form of the prescription hCG hormone available on today’s market. Diet Doc makes the powerful hCG hormone available to qualified patients by prescription only subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation.



Diet Doc distinguishes itself from its competitors by offering all Americans the opportunity to improve health by losing excess weight rapidly, yet safely and sensibly. By replacing the dangerous 500 calorie per day Simeons protocol with its own scientifically researched, thoroughly updated version, which allows patients to consume up to 1250 healthy and delicious calories per day, rapid and permanent weight loss is possible without compromising health.



Certified nutritionists work closely with each patient to design diet plans that are unique to their particular nutritional needs, as well as being compatible with any medical conditions, while fitting neatly into each patient’s lifestyle. The diet plans are less restrictive and offer patients a wide range of healthy food choices that keep patients interested while the rapid weight loss sustains motivation.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is available to patients in three easy to use, convenient varieties. Injectable prescription hCG solution continues to be the most preferred method among patients due to its ability to promote more rapid weight loss while naturally suppressing the appetite and avoiding the typical loss of energy usually associated with dieting. Prescription hCG is also available in sublingual tablets and oral hCG drops. Regardless of the chosen method of hCG delivery, patients who follow Diet Doc’s diet plans are losing weight safely and rapidly without side effects. Diet Doc’s improved prescription hCG is a bio-identical hormone and is refined to a simple glycoprotein. It is not a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant.



There is a major difference between Diet Doc’s prescription hCG and hCG that may be available on various internet sites. Pure hCG will be dispensed by prescription; therefore, internet hCG purchases are homeopathic and have been diluted to literally no measurable hCG. Homeopathic hCG contains none of the powerful ingredients necessary to trigger weight loss.



At Diet Doc, each patient’s weight loss journey is strictly supervised by the company’s staff of board certified doctors and nurses and progress is monitored with scheduled weekly checkup calls. Questions can be answered via phone or email and the dedicated staff is available 6 days per week and eager to lend unlimited support, encouragement and guidance before, during and even for up to one year after the last ounce of excess fat has disappeared.



Diet Doc has become the leader in medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans by providing the safest, and purest form of the powerful hCG hormone, diet plans that are designed specifically for each patient’s individual needs and a level of personal service that is unparalleled by competitors. The company has lead thousands toward a slimmer, healthier and more active future by rapidly and safely losing unhealthy excess weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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