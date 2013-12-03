Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- It is no secret that being overweight or obese can be the culprit for a host of diseases and medical conditions, including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and diabetes. New research, performed by Michigan State University, now claims that high fat diets during adolescence are linked to a higher probability of contracting breast cancer early in life. Thus, avoiding a high fat diet during childhood, and making healthier food choices may reduce the risk of breast cancer in young women. This research, reported by Medical News Today, suggests that young women that consume a diet high in saturated animal fats, not only have an increased risk of developing breast cancer, but that this diet actually accelerates the disease.



Diet Doc offers parents who may be struggling with weight gain themselves the opportunity to intervene now by learning proper nutrition for themselves, and thus providing the same for their children. Offering their children healthy, low fat, low sodium foods and snacks can have a significant impact on a child’s future health. Because children model the behavior and habits of their most important role models, their parents, it is important to set good examples now by following a healthy diet and losing excess weight.



With emphasis on constantly improving products and services, Diet Doc strives to use modern nutritional science to improve the original hCG diet plans by developing comprehensive plans that, not only help patients over initial weight loss hurdles, but teach them how to maintain a long term healthy weight and pass these healthy habits to their children. The prescription hCG diet plans offer patients a wide range of delicious and healthy food choices that make the diets interesting while the fast weight loss sustains motivation.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans are so effective because, while they initially help patients over initial weight loss hurdles, the treatments are combined with education on the best methods to lose weight for each particular body type and offer information about which foods generate weight loss or weight gain to ensure long term weight loss leading to improved health and the reduced risk of breast cancer.



Because Diet Doc’s goal is to help everyone become healthier by losing unhealthy excess weight, the company utilizes the most current technology. Unlike other diet programs, Diet Doc understands their clients’ need for privacy during this important and often life-changing journey, and offers all consultations over the telephone, done easily from the comfort of the patient’s own home. Patients will speak directly with board certified physicians who will assess and evaluate each patient’s entire system to identify any poorly functioning organs that may be prohibiting or hindering fast weight loss. Each patient’s prescription hCG diet experience is medically supervised and progress is monitored with scheduled weekly checkup calls. This level of personalized service enables the doctors to quickly identify and resolve any weight loss plateaus and to make medication adjustments, if necessary.



A child’s most powerful and influential role model is their parents. Parents that lead by healthy example are far more likely to help their children grow into healthy adults with fewer risks for weight-related health problems, including the development of breast cancer. Patients who call today to schedule a free consultation will also receive a complementary recipe book with their first order, featuring over 50 healthy and delicious meal planning ideas that the entire family will enjoy.



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