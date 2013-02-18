Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Diet Doc has become the leader in medically supervised hCG diet plans and has helped thousands enjoy a future of improved health by losing pounds and inches. Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can improve health and reduce the risk of weight related diseases. Diet Doc offers customized diet plans for those struggling to take off that last 10 pounds to those that need to lose 100 pounds or more. Diet Doc’s dedicated and specially trained fast weight loss staff is available 6 days per week for consults and to offer unlimited support, guidance and encouragement, helping to assure each patient’s successful and healthy weight loss experience.



hCG, or human chorionic gonadotropin, is a hormone found in the developing placenta of pregnant women with a primary purpose of protecting the fetus by ensuring adequate nutrition. Over 60 years ago, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons developed a diet protocol utilizing the hCG hormone to target and burn “abnormal” fat. Simeon’s diet was defined by a very low, 500 calorie per day, diet along with various odd rules, including prohibiting the dieter from using body lotions, oils and hygiene products. After decades of research, Diet Doc physicians have developed the new hCG weight loss diet, offering patients a safer and more effective method of losing weight. By providing structured weight loss guidance, patient specific diet plans and prescription hCG, 97% of Diet Doc patients boast a loss of up to one pound per day of unwanted, unhealthy fat.



Because of its ability to produce more rapid weight loss, the preferred method of hCG delivery is injectable solution. This method has been reformulated and enhanced with Vitamin B12, providing an added energy boost for the patient. Prescription hCG is also available in sublingual tablets and prescription grade oral hCG drops. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is refined to a simple glycoprotein and is not synthetic, is not a metabolic steroid, is not a new growth hormone and is not a stimulant. hCG injectable solution contains a natural bio-identical hormone made from human sources and patients can feel confident that all forms of Diet Doc’s prescription hCG and diet aids are manufactured in an FDA approved pharmacy in the United States. Weight loss results vary with each method of delivery, however, patients following Diet Doc’s patient specific diet plans and guidelines can expect fast weight loss results. When Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans are complemented with Diet Doc’s unique line of supplements and support products, clients are provided the ability to achieve safe and effective weight loss in the least amount of time.



