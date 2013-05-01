Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans are tailored around the age, gender, health history and lifestyle of each patient so that specific needs are satisfied to produce the quickest, most efficient methods to lose weight fast. No person's makeup is the same as another, so it follows that different bodies require different foods and nutrients to lose weight, maintain results and feel energized to lead a happy, productive life.



New research just published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior has found a direct connection between protein consumption and the prevention of weight loss in mid-life women. The research also indicates that educating women on proper protein sources and consumption may increase the use of this practice as a diet tool among mid-life women.



The Diet Doc team of professionals stays abreast on all new and recent health care and dietary studies to provide patients with the most current and effective hCG diet plans. Data, such as the effect that protein consumption has on the prevention of weight gain on mid-life women, is important to consider when Diet Doc physicians and nutritionists are preparing patient's unique diet plans.



Research completed by the University of Minnesota and Northwestern Health Sciences University initially began their study to discover how women perceived protein intake and how often mid-life women practiced eating protein to maintain their body weight. In a cross-sectional, national survey of 1,824 women between the ages of forty and sixty, senior author, Noel Aldrich, Ph.D. and his team found that subjects correctly identified and incorporated good sources of protein into their diets when trying to maintain or lose weight. Increased protein consumption was found to have a direct association with weight loss over a two-year period. Researchers also discovered that subjects reported an increase in energy when consuming more protein. As reported in Medical News Today, when discussing this data, Aldrich responded, "Given the majority of Americans are overweight, identifying the most effective practices and related factors surrounding successful weight loss and prevention of weight gain are important."



The Diet Doc team agrees with Aldrich that identifying the most effective weight loss practices are imperative for fast weight loss and have physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists available for unlimited consultation six days per week to make sure hCG diet plans are successful in providing each patient with what their body needs to safely and rapidly lose weight.



Diet Doc's individually tailored diet plans are initiated by the patient through an extensive, online evaluation that covers specific health concerns, lifestyle preferences and more. This extensive evaluation allows the company’s in-house physicians the opportunity to review each potential client's internal system to discover any poorly performing organs that may be preventing weight loss. A free consultation then helps Diet Doc physicians understand each patient's particular needs, such as increased protein consumption, so that patients receive the best, most effective diet plans available.



Potential patients receive a detailed report from a Diet Doc physician outlining general diet plans and recommendations for overall health improvement. Should the patient prove to be an acceptable candidate for hCG diet plans, a consultation with a Diet Doc physician and nutritionist will follow to customize the patient's meal and nutrition plan. Prescription strength hCG in the form of an injectable solution, sublingual tablets or oral hCG drops will be provided for use in conjunction with hCG diet plans to maximize weight loss.



The Diet Doc team is committed to helping patients achieve their maximum weight loss potential while learning what their body requires to maintain those results. The number one goal for the team is to lead patients in the direction of a healthier, happier, more productive life.



