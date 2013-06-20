Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Losing weight may not reverse the damage that has been done to a joint for those who suffer from arthritis, but even moderate weight loss can have a dramatic effect on its pain relief. While losing enough excess weight to be within normal and healthy weight ranges is ideal, starting with reasonable goals like losing 10 or 20 pounds has been shown to help relieve joint pain, as well as help ordinarily healthy people avoid the risk of developing arthritis. Studies have revealed that a weight loss of 11 pounds decreases that risk by 50%. Although joint replacement therapy is an option for some, obesity also has a negative effect on this procedure, posing an increased risk of infection, blood clots and dislocation after hip replacement, as well as longer periods of anesthesia and extended recovery periods. In addition, the Arthritis Foundation reports that “OA has a logical link to obesity: The more weight that’s on a joint, the more stressed the joint becomes, and the more likely it will wear down and be damaged”



Diet Doc offers naturally effective hCG diet plans to help patients avoid the pain, expense and potential risks associated with the development of painful and often debilitating arthritis. Decades of research indicate that prescription hCG has a positive effect on fast weight loss when this hormone is used in combination with diet plans that are specific to a patient's nutritional needs. At Diet Doc, each patient is evaluated to assure that dietary requirements are met before any diet plan is developed. This evaluation is considerate of every patient’s medical history, lifestyle, activity level, and many other individual factors that may be hindering weight loss. Diet plans are then individually created around the patient’s goals, great for those who want to lose that difficult last 10 pounds or those who are struggling with obesity and must lose 100 pounds or more to restore health.



By following the individual diet plan, along with the administration of regulated doses of prescription hCG, typically administered once daily, over 97% of Diet Doc clients are boasting results of one pound or more per day of unwanted and unhealthy excess weight.



The specially trained fast weight loss specialists at Diet Doc remain committed to providing everyone with the opportunity to lose weight fast and naturally, and to avoid conditions such as painful arthritis by medically supervising and monitoring each patient's journey, assuring the safest and most effective diet experience available. Doctors, nurses and coaches are a phone call or email away, and are available 6 days per week to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement before, during, and even after the excess weight has disappeared. Aftercare consultation is also available to encourage long term weight maintenance.



Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can make a significant impact on one’s joint health and may result in avoiding painful, and often debilitating arthritis. Call Diet Doc today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and to begin the path to a healthier and more active lifestyle by losing excess weight.



