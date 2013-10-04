Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Experts agree that consuming a heart healthy diet and eating sensible portions can significantly reduce one’s risk of stroke. Obesity and carrying excess pounds creates a strain on the body’s circulatory system, resulting in increased risk factors for stroke, including high cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes. Stroke is an interruption of the flow of arterial blood to the brain normally caused by a clot. By losing excess weight, consuming a heart healthy diet and eating sensible portions, the risk for developing a stroke can be significantly reduced.



Diet Doc has created diet plans that are interesting, easy to follow and incorporate a wide variety of delicious and heart healthy food choices. Thousands of Americans have reduced their risk of this, oftentimes, debilitating and sometimes fatal, condition by losing unhealthy and unwanted excess fat.



At Diet Doc, personalized diet plans are created by certified nutritionists specific to each patient’s individual nutritional, dietary and medical needs. The dynamic combination of the uniquely designed diet plans coupled with medically supervised prescription hCG triggers the brain to target stored fat, releasing it into the bloodstream to be burned as the body's primary source of energy, turning the body into a fat burning machine with patients noticing a trimmer waistline and looking and feeling better than ever before.



To help patients make healthy, low calorie food choices, patients will work closely with Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to learn about proper nutrition and calorie content of foods that will help them lose weight fast. Because hCG diets are designed specifically for each patient, considerate of age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences, patients can continue to consume some foods that they enjoy while beginning to incorporate healthy fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean meats into their diet.



The Diet Doc team is committed to helping patients lose weight fast through hCG diets and are available for unlimited consultation six days per week to answer questions about effective weight loss, provide education on food choices or to simply encourage and support patients through this life changing journey.



Following prescription hCG diet plans will aid in the prevention of stroke and encourage healthy weight loss and healthy eating habits. Diet Doc’s mission is more than simply helping people lose weight fast; the company’s expert fast weight loss professionals truly work to make a lifelong change in people so they can live a healthy life. Diet Doc offers a promising and sensible solution to prevent the many weight related health conditions and offers personalized diet plans for those struggling to lose that difficult last 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more.



By utilizing the latest technology, patients can begin the transition into healthy living from the comfort of their own home. Simply pick up the phone or log onto the computer to join the thousands that have reduced their risk of stroke by losing excess weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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