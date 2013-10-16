Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Carrying excess weight can result in suffering low self-esteem and lack of confidence, both of which can lead to symptoms of depression. Unsuccessful weight loss attempts may cause one to blame their self, also leading to symptoms of depression. The circle of obesity and depression can become a vicious one. Much like the question, which came first, the chicken or the egg, does depression result in poor dietary behaviors or does being overweight result in symptoms of depression? Regardless of the order, those who suffer from obesity are more likely to suffer symptoms of depression and those who are obese are more likely to turn to comfort foods to ease the symptoms which ultimately results in additional weight gain.



The professionals at Diet Doc, in realizing the importance of breaking the cycle of weight related depression and its resulting overeating, have combined decades of scientific research with the knowledge and expertise of board certified physicians, certified nutritionists, nurses and coaches, all educated in the science of safe and fast weight loss to provide clients nationwide with prescription hCG diet plans. By providing the most advanced medical weight loss solution available on today’s market, the company has been successful in enabling thousands of Americans to lose embarrassing and unhealthy excess weight.



The hCG hormone was originally discovered in the 1950s to be effective at promoting fast weight loss. The drawback of the original hCG diet, however, was that the nutrition plan limited patients to a very restrictive diet consisting of a mere 500 calories per day, posing serious and significant health compromise. Diet Doc has extracted the most critical elements of the original hCG diet, developing the hormone in its purest form in their own American based FDA approved pharmacies. The new, updated prescription hCG diet plans provide patients with only 100% pure prescription hCG combined with nutritionist-designed diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients, allowing patients to consume more than double the daily caloric intake as that of the original hCG diet plans. This combination stimulates the hypothalamus to target stores of fat to be released into the bloodstream and burned as the body’s primary energy source, resulting in fast weight loss from the most troubling areas of the body.



Ppatients will work with nutritionists to develop the best diet plans for their particular metabolism, nutritional needs, lifestyle, and medical history. The Diet Doc hCG diet plans incorporate a wide range of healthy and delicious food choices which maintain the dieter’s interest while the fast weight loss sustains motivation for successful long-term weight maintenance.



Patients may choose prescription hCG in painless injectable solution, which is the most preferred method due to its ability to promote more rapid weight loss while naturally suppressing the appetite and preventing muscle loss, sublingual hCG tablets, or oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method of delivery, patients are reporting rapid weight loss, improved attitude, uplifted spirits and more confidence than ever before. By reformulating prescription hCG to include energy boosting Vitamin B12, dieters are also avoiding the feelings of sluggishness and fatigue that often accompany low calorie diets.



The most current technology has enabled Diet Doc to reach those in even the most remote locations in the country. Evaluations, consultations, and scheduled weekly checkup calls can all be accomplished from the comfort of the patients’ own living room simply by dialing the phone or logging onto the computer alleviating the need for time consuming and costly visits to local weight loss clinics.



The compassionate and dedicated staff of fast weight loss experts is available 6 days per week for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement from beginning to well after the last ounce of fat has disappeared, as patients receive one-on-one support for up to a year after weight has been lost. Constant medical supervision and monitoring allows the physicians to quickly identify any weight loss plateaus and resolve any other roadblocks that may be hindering fast weight loss.



By offering the leading updated and modernized version of the original hCG diet, as well as a level of personal service that is unparalleled by competitors, Diet Doc has become the leader in medically supervised weight loss and has helped thousands conquer symptoms of depression by losing excess weight safely and rapidly. With hCG diet plans designed to fit comfortably into almost any budget or lifestyle, the company makes fast weight loss and feeling and looking better than ever before affordable to everyone.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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