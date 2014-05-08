Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Researchers from Emory University in Atlanta, GA conducted a study that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggesting that children who are overweight or obese by kindergarten are four times more likely to be obese in eighth grade, compared with their normal-weight counterparts.



Because children typically mimic the actions of their most important role models, their parents, it is important that healthy examples are set to help children avoid the humiliation and embarrassment of being overweight, as well as the risk of a host of diseases caused by carrying excess weight. Diet Doc designs natural, safe and healthy diet plans to help parents lead by example and protect their most important assets, their children, avoid becoming unhealthy, obese adults.



It is well known that consuming more calories than the body can burn will result in being overweight which, left unattended, turns into obesity. The body becomes overwhelmed when people consume a diet high in calories and unhealthy fats and becomes incapable of burning the excess. Because the excess fat has nowhere to go, it typically nestles itself in the cells and becomes trapped in areas such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs.



At Diet Doc, each patient is given personal attention. Diet plans are strategically created that are 100% unique to each patient’s needs. The diet plans are based on the patient’s age, gender, activity level and nutritional needs and are designed for ease of use and to fit comfortably into each patient’s particular lifestyle while also being compatible with almost any medical condition. These diet plans incorporate an expansive array of healthy food choices that patients find interesting while the fast weight loss maintains their motivation. New patients also receive a complementary prescription hCG compatible recipe book featuring over 50 delicious recipes that make meal planning simple and enjoyable for the entire family.



After a simple medical evaluation, patients will schedule a personal, one-on-one consultation with a board certified fast weight loss doctor. Each consult is easily done over the telephone.



During the consult, the doctor will review the patient’s entire system to uncover any improperly functioning organs or conditions that may be hindering the loss of excess weight or causing weight gain. Based on this information, patients will work closely with the company’s certified nutritionists to create meal plans that will be used in conjunction with Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG hormone treatments. This powerful combination signals the brain to target stores of fat that are trapped in the cells to be released and burned as the body’s primary energy source.



Diet Doc’s team of specially trained fast weight loss experts smoothly guide each patient toward weight loss success, while educating them on how the body responds to particular foods and how to sustain long term, permanent weight loss. Weekly checkup calls are scheduled to assess each patient’s progress, as well as to ensure the safest, most comfortable and most successful journey possible.



Diet Doc offers the opportunity for parents to ensure that their children will not suffer the embarrassment, humiliation and increased disease risk by leading by example, losing excess weight and making the lifestyle change toward improved health without the burden of unwanted and unhealthy excess weight.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



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San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

Info@DietDoc.info

www.hcgtreatments.com



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