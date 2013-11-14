Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Obesity is viewed negatively by many people in today’s society. Some believe that those that are overweight merely lack self-control and pride in their appearance. Those that suffer from obesity may find themselves with lowered self-esteem and confidence. These feelings are normally amplified in obese women causing them to suffer, not only poor physical health, but depressed emotional health, as well.



A negative body image can affect one’s emotional health leading to depression, lowered sexual drive and shattered self-confidence. Not only do many obese individuals feel ostracized and negatively judged by society, but many also feel that the medical community also views their condition in the same manner and may fail to treat them as attentively as they may treat those of a normal weight. Aside from leading to poor emotional health and depression, obesity is a major contributor of numerous very serious and significant health risks, including high blood pressure, increased anxiety and stress levels, diabetes and heart disease.



There are a host of reasons for being overweight and the professional weight loss experts at Diet Doc are committed to finding the underlying reason to help everyone lose embarrassing and unhealthy excess weight. By designing hCG diet plans that are specific to each patient’s individual metabolism, medical conditions, activity level and nutritional needs, people nationwide are feeling and looking better than ever before with boosted self-confidence, self-esteem and improved physical and emotional health.



Diet Doc’s goal is to help those who are struggling to lose that last difficult 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more by providing the tools that will enable weight loss success. Following an extensive medical evaluation, qualified patients will speak directly with the board certified physicians. This level of personal service enables the physicians to assess and analyze each patient’s entire system and to identify and resolve any improperly or poorly functioning organs or conditions that may be preventing successful weight loss.



After approval, patients will work closely with certified nutritionists to design diet plans that are specific to their individual needs, compatible with almost any medical condition and fitting neatly into each patient’s particular lifestyle. The wide selection of delicious, low calorie, nutritious food choices make the Diet Doc diet plans Diet Doc diet plans interesting to patients while the fast weight loss keeps them motivated.



The addition of Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG safely accelerates weight loss while naturally suppressing the appetite and preventing muscle loss during dieting. The customized diet plans, combined with the hCG. Because the body depends on sugars and carbohydrates for energy and because the tailor made diet plans are designed to be low in unhealthy carbohydrates, fats and sugars, while abundant in healthy, lean proteins and rich in essential nutrients, the body will search for fat to be burned, thus burning the old, trapped fat stores for energy.



Patients that follow Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet hCG diet plans are boasting the very rapid and very noticeable loss of pounds and inches from their belly, underarms, hips and thighs, typically the most difficult and stubborn areas to lose. Because the prescription hCG is also enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12, patients are not reporting energy loss that is so typically associated with dieting.



The professionals at Diet Doc are committed to guiding everyone toward a future of improved physical and emotional health by offering simple, easy to follow diet plans and the safest and most effective prescription hCG available on today’s market.



Simply by dialing the phone or logging on to the computer, patients can begin their journey toward freedom from the burden of unhealthy excess fat. By utilizing the phone or Skype, evaluations, consultations and follow-up progress checkups can be completed from the comfort of each patient’s home. For added convenience, all diet products will be delivered directly to qualified patients’ doors, eliminating the need for costly, time consuming and embarrassing visits to local weight loss clinics. Call today to begin the journey to better physical and emotional health by scheduling a complementary and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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