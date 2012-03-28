How Mums Can Get Healthy and Lose Weight With Top Health Experts for Less Than $20 Per Month

Sydney, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- The healthymum.com online program will launch via fitspace.com.au to include:



- 100’s of videos with personal training techniques on all weights exercises

- cardio warm up and circuits

- yoga routines

- aqua exercise

- nutrition system

- healthy recipes

- mind programming recordings specific to mums (e.g. pregnancy, sleep, stress management etc.)



Healthymum programs are specific to the needs of mums at different stages in life with 3 different programs for pregnancy, post-natal recovery and weight loss. Priced at $17.97 per month or $179 for the complete membership.



The pregnancy program is structured with different exercises and advice for each trimester. The weight loss program uses a profiling system with 16 profiles based on 4 personality types (air, water, fire and earth) and 4 body types (cello, drum, flute, lute body shapes) to tailor programs to mindset and body shape.



Edwina Griffin, health & happiness expert and founder of Fitmum™, “Many mums do not have the time or money to get expert advice in all areas of health and vitality, which is why I developed the Healthymum online programs. It brings expert advice into women’s homes making it realistic and achievable for mums to fit into their busy schedules.



I have found in my 17 years at Fitwomen™ that many mums feel isolated when they first have a baby which is why I included an online community in the membership to enable mums to connect and communicate with one another.“



Dr Joanna McMillan, expert dietitian and nutritionist, “There are numerous sites out there claiming to help Mums get back in shape after having a baby but not many of them really stuck with the goods. This site from Edwina Griffin is different. Eddy is the consummate professional and truly knows her stuff…this site will fast become your best friend and support-not just from Eddy (Edwina) but from a community of Mums who can chat in this space.”



