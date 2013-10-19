Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2013 -- The dreaded flu season is once again upon America. There are several simple precautions that everyone should take, including frequently and thoroughly washing hands, trying to stay clear of those already infected with the flu virus, visiting the doctor or clinic for a flu vaccine and, as always, losing weight. Because carrying excess weight can compromise the immune system, even the common cold can last longer and result in more severe cold and flu symptoms for those that are overweight. During an influenza pandemic, it is very common for flu vaccines to become scarce, forcing patients to be qualified by a physician to receive the vaccine. Because the flu vaccines can take several months to develop and manufacture, including obese individuals very seldom makes it to the top of the priority list. US News reports that the flu can be minimized or avoided altogether with simple weight loss.



Typically beginning in October, the flu season can last throughout the entire winter and, once infected, flu symptoms can last for weeks. During this time, several strains of the flu virus develop and continue to infect people, especially those with compromised immune systems, including those that are overweight. Making simple steps now to lose excess weight before the flu season hits with a vengeance, can help many to avoid developing the flu virus and even lessening cold and flu symptoms. With these new studies in hand, the professionals at Diet Doc have developed improved hormone diet plans devoted to provide fast weight loss and offer all Americans simple relief from this year’s flu. Patients who utilize the company’s weight loss plans can hCG diet plans lose weight fast and naturally boost their immune systems before the yearly flu epidemic takes hold.



Decades of scientific fast weight loss research have enabled the professionals at Diet Doc to help Americans avoid countless weight related diseases, including suffering serious complications of the flu virus, by losing excess weight. By combining nutritious and nutrient rich hCG diet plans that are uniquely designed to be specific to each patient’s individual nutritional, lifestyle and medical needs, with Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hormone, patients are losing excess weight and looking and feeling better than ever before. The professionals at Diet Doc have developed their prescription hormone diet plans that are founded on the principles of generating fast weight loss by promoting the safest diet plans available. By manufacturing all prescription hormone products and weight loss supplements in their own fully licensed, United States based, FDA approved pharmacies, the company can be certain that patients are receiving only the highest quality ingredients.



Each patient’s life changing diet journey is supervised by Diet Doc’s team of board certified doctors, nurses and certified nutritionists and progress is monitored through scheduled weekly checkup calls. This level of personalized service has resulted in Diet Doc becoming the nation’s leader in safe and successful weight loss with thousands of dieters boasting the rapidly noticeable loss of pounds and inches from the typically most difficult to lose areas, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs.



With the ability to reach those in even the most remote locations in the country by utilizing the most current technology, qualified prescription hormone patients can begin their own personal diet journey by simply dialing the phone or logging onto the computer to speak to a Diet Doc professional today, avoiding time consuming and costly visits to local weight loss clinics. For added convenience, all prescription hormone medication will be shipped directly to each patient’s door.



To improve overall general health, to look and feel better and to avoid developing serious complications and worsened cold and flu symptoms, call the experts at Diet Doc today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg