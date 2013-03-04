Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Metabolism slows as the body ages, oftentimes resulting in unwanted weight gain which frequently accumulates in the belly, hips and thighs. Diet Doc offers an impressive variety of prescription strength diet pills, all designed to promote safe and maximum weight loss. New all natural diet pills Slim Down, Ultra Burn, and 7-Keto DHEA are prescription strength, specially formulated diet supplements proven to produce more rapid weight loss without unpleasant side effects. Ultra Burn is a specially formulated fat loss accelerant combining essential and powerful ingredients which function to accelerate results for patients following prescription hCG diet plans. Prescription strength Slim Down, fortified with Vitamin B12, provides an added energy boost for dieters while promoting accelerated results. Each tablet, containing 100 mcg of chromium, an essential part of the glucose tolerance factor in the regulation of blood sugar, enhances weight loss without side effects. A key factor that has been shown to play an important role in those finding it difficult to lose weight may be excess cortisol, which is released into the bloodstream during times of incessant or chronic stress. 7-Keto DHEA, Diet Doc’s most recently released diet pill, is proven to reduce cortisol levels, contributing to safe and successful weight loss. When complementing prescription hCG diet plans with Diet Doc’s prescription diet pills, patients are reporting an astounding loss of up to one pound per day of unhealthy and embarrassing fat, typically in the difficult to lose areas such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. Clients nationwide can contact the company and consult with physicians 6 days per week, receiving a prescription for these proprietary diet aids across the country.



Diet Doc offers a variety of prescription strength diet pills that are proprietary to patients while participating in rapid weight loss diet plans, including Green Coffee Bean Extract, hCG tablets and Raspberry Ketones. All Diet Doc prescription products are specially formulated by expert weight loss doctors and manufactured using the highest quality standards in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States. Designed to promote quick weight loss devoid of unpleasant side effects, Diet Doc’s diet pills are available by prescription only.



Diet Doc is the Nation’s leader in medically supervised fast weight loss programs, encompassing the concentrated efforts of specially trained doctors, nurses and nutritionists working in collaboration to develop diet plans specific to each patient’s nutritional requirements. Prescription hCG, combined with individually designed, patient specific diet meal plans, has transformed the lives of thousands of Americans by providing the essential tools to achieve diet goals, as well as promoting long term weight maintenance.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans are physician monitored and the professional and dedicated staff are available 6 days per week to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement long after the initial fat has disappeared. At a fraction of the cost of most diet plans, prescription hCG diet plans fit comfortably into almost any budget, making weight loss possible for everyone.



Contact Diet Doc:

1-888-934-4451

Marketing@DietDoc.info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet-plan/



Follow: Twitter.com/DietDoc10

Friend: Facebook.com/dietdochcg