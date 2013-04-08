Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Metabolic slowdown, commonly known as plateau or starvation mode can abruptly halt weight loss during dieting. Dieters often reduce caloric intake too quickly or attempt to exercise too vigorously during dieting, often resulting in metabolic slowdown and lack of results. Adaptive Thermogenesis, often referred to as metabolic slowdown, occurs when a person, who is on a restricted calorie diet or lifestyle, begins to experience a slowing of the body's metabolism in response to the lack of fuel available for energy. In order to protect muscle mass, cognitive function, and other essential bodily functions, the body transitions into an emergency state of metabolic slowdown.



Many of the diets American’s try are based solely on calorie restriction, most often resulting in metabolic slowdown. Diet Doc has spent over a decade developing successful hCG diet plans that both limit caloric intake to produce results, and eliminate the most common dieting side effects like hunger, mental dullness, and entering into starvation mode. In response to a problematic metabolism, Diet Doc introduced a physician created and monitored hCG weight loss diet, which is tailored to each patient and guaranteed to facilitate fast weight loss and counteract the effects of metabolic slowdown.



Originally discovered by an endocrinologist named A.T.W.Simeons in the 1950’s, the hCG diet has since been completely updated to produce the best results for a modern lifestyle. This new version of the hCG diet has been found to produce the most effective results without unhealthy side effects of constant hunger. During the Diet Doc hCG diet plan, patients routinely experience weight loss of over one pound per day, which makes it also one of the fastest ways to lose weight fast in the world. Diet Doc Weight Loss utilizes the same principles of the hCG weight loss diet discovered by Dr. Simeons, but has "modernized the outdated hCG diet into one that is safe, and that rolls 4 medically, supervised weight loss programs into one overall program that is then further personalized for each person taking into consideration their health history, age, gender, lifestyle and preferences" reports Dr. Rao, medical director of Diet Doc. Thus, hCG injections along with individualized diet planning allow patients to experience fast weight loss without falling victim to dieting setbacks like metabolic slowdown.



The prescription hCG diet allows to body to access fat stores for energy normally instead of falling into starvation mode and protecting these stores. The body’s use of starvation mode or metabolic slowdown is wholly unnecessary for most modern humans, as there is an abundance of available food. Diet Doc uses prescription hCG treatments to trick the body into burning these emergency fat stores for energy first, eliminating abnormal fat in trouble areas like underarms, thighs, hips, and midsection. The result is fast and effective weight loss without side effects. Diet Doc takes this approach even further by closely monitoring each patient for changes in metabolic function and using this information to find the caloric sweet spot for optimal results every time.



