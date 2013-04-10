Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Diet Doc, in realizing the added benefits of clinical support during dieting, offers each patient complimentary clinical consultations with all in-house staff, including physicians, nurses, nutritionists, and weight loss coaches. The company has adopted this strategy in order to aid patients nationwide during weight loss, and up to a year after results have been achieved. This approach allows Diet Doc physicians to keep a keen eye on patient progress while simultaneously offering patients a forum to express any concerns, questions, or receive necessary alterations to their hCG diet plan.



Diet Doc staff is available for consultation six days per week, excluding Sunday. Patients simply call, email, or Skype an in-house professional, putting experts at the fingertips of patients. This revolutionary approach to the dieting is called Telemedicine, allowing patients across the country, in remote areas or without access to appropriate medically supervised hCG diet plans an opportunity to consult with leading health professionals, each with essential supplementary education in the field of medical weight loss. Reporting on the importance of an adequate support system during dieting, About.com reveals "Utilizing the support of others is one of the primary means of coping with challenging events in one's life, including a weight loss plan," says Sandra T. Mann, Psy.D., Licensed Psychologist, George Washington University (Washington, DC)."



Diet Doc recognizes that dieting can become tedious and arduous. In an effort to keep dieters invigorated, thus constantly achieving great results, the company has developed a support plan that continually evaluates and readdresses the individual factors that lead to fast weight loss, or even factors that may be causing diminishing results or even full diet plateau. Diet Doc recognizes the importance of making an expert support system available for patients during a low calorie hCG diet plan, and most importantly, being able to alter the diet plan as fast weight loss may slow, begin to taper off, or discontinue altogether. If results slow or stop, it is utterly important that patients are able to contact their physicians to alter nutrition, medication, or exercise plans for optimal results.



Since its discovery in 1954 by Dr. A. Simeons, Diet Doc has completely renovated the outdated hCG diet, allowing patients more services, diet aids, and increasing daily allowed caloric intake to over 1200, the same modified hCG diet plan recommended by Dr. Oz. This modified hCG weight loss diet is much safer, healthier, and actually successful than the outdated Simeons hCG protocol. Patients experience the best weight loss, comparable to bariatric surgery, yet free from harmful side effects, malnutrition, or risky and invasive medical procedures.



Diet Doc’s hCG Diet has taken dieting to a whole new level by providing dieters with not only the safest and most effective means to lose weight fast, but by also providing patients with crucial continued support, education, and guidance throughout the entire weight loss journey and up to a year after completion. The issued high protein, low carbohydrate diet, when used in conjunction with prescription strength hCG is proven to provide dieters with fast weight loss. A recent in-house survey revealed that 97% of clients lost in excess of one pound per day while following the Diet Doc hCG diet plan.



