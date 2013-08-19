Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Diet Doc unrolled improved hCG diet plans for patients nationwide, capable of producing the best weight loss and reducing long-term healthcare costs for each client. The company has narrowed focus for select patients, adding extra emphasis on preventing obesity related illness for at risk patients, thus reducing potential long-term healthcare costs.



A recent study reveals a shocking find concerning bariatric surgery; patients who underwent this risky procedure actually showed no reduction in long-term healthcare costs associated with obesity. According to Reuters, who published an article concerning this study conducted by Jonathan Weiner from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, people who had bariatric surgery to lose weight fast experienced no decrease in long term healthcare costs, a benefit that is often associated with bariatric surgery. Weiner and his colleagues conducted a meta-study of over 30,000 insurance claims, all of which were filed by those who underwent bariatric surgery between 2002 and 2008. These results were then compared to people with similar health problems, yet who did not get bariatric surgery. The results were that those who underwent bariatric surgery had higher upfront healthcare costs, as the surgery costs an average of $29,500 as well as had no long term reduction in healthcare costs when compared to the people who hadn’t gotten the surgery. The story continues "In each of the six years after that, health care costs were either the same among people who had or hadn't had surgery or slightly higher in the bariatric surgery group, according to findings published Wednesday in JAMA Surgery. Average annual claims ranged between $8,700 and $9,900 per patient."



In an effort to stave off long term healthcare costs for every patient, Diet Doc has created the most sophisticated, best weight loss plan available. Diet Doc serves Americans across the country via the Telemedicine system, and offers their superior hCG diet plans with the ease of a telephone call. In-house surveys reveal that the average Diet Doc patient spends a fraction of what they would have on bariatric surgery, and experiences less long term healthcare costs as a result of the best weight loss available. Diet Doc offers the only updated version of the hCG diet plan, and with their volume of satisfied patients, is able to offer the best weight loss for less than competitors charge for an inferior product. Medical Director for Diet Doc, Dr. Nishant Rao states that "Traditional healthcare rewards physicians for treating many patients per hour. Ours is not the type of care that a doctor or healthcare professional can do within 15 minutes, Diet Doc offers unlimited medical and professional care without additional charges." Rao continues "We incorporate exhaustive clinical consultations to try and anticipate how each patient's body will react to losing weight rapidly, and addressing this at the beginning of the diet is what sets us apart and why people can expect these diet plans to work verses any prior failures."



Currently, Diet Doc leads the pack in the best weight loss, providing clinical support to all patients and working collectively to guide each patient towards a lifetime of great health. What makes their diet plans unique if the individualized treatment that each client receives, from unlimited physician consultations to individualized nutrition plans created from the patient's own factors such as health, age, and long term goals. With all-inclusive services, prescription specialty medications, and a clinically superior diet plans, clients can expect to lose 7 to 10 pounds per week. Once doctors are convinced that these medications can produce great results for the patient, a prescription is written and medication dispensed.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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