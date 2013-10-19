Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2013 -- Multiple studies have evaluated the relationship between headaches and carrying extra weight. These studies include the association between obesity and chronic daily headaches, episodic migraine headaches, and episodic headaches in general. Results of these studies reveal that those who were obese and had episodic headaches were also more at risk of developing chronic daily headache than those who were not obese and had episodic headache. It is believed that carrying excess fat, especially belly fat, increases the frequency and severity of chronic headaches. It was also found that those who are obese have a 40% greater risk of developing more severe or migraine headaches.



America is a nation riddled with obesity, with this condition contributing to a host of physical and mental health concerns, including an increased risk for developing chronic and more severe headaches and migraine headaches. Being obese causes the body to linger in a constant state of low grade inflammation which can lead to a multitude of medical conditions, including chronic headaches and migraine headaches. Obesity, however, is a condition that can be controlled and conquered. A simple lifestyle change, to include a healthy and sensible hCG diet plan, can mean the difference between merely being alive and truly living.



Benefiting from decades of scientific hCG diet plan fast weight loss research, Diet Doc now offers the most advanced version of the original hCG diet, modernized and modified, and now able to trigger weight loss in the most difficult and stubborn areas of the body. Patients who follow the medically guided, prescription hCG diet plan are rapidly noticing the loss of pounds and inches in the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. This is due to the powerful hormone, hCG, coupled with individually tailored diet plans that are designed by certified nutritionists to be specific to each patient’s particular body type, age, gender, lifestyle and medical conditions, triggering the release of years of trapped fat. When released into the bloodstream, the body will use this old, stored fat as its primary energy source.



The physicians at Diet Doc are experts in the science of healthy and fast weight loss and intimately understand how the body responds to prescription hCG in relation to dieting. Diet Doc's nutritionists receive specialized training in creating customized prescription hCG diet plans, stripping off excess fat in a safe and natural way. Tailor made diet plans, unique to each patient and their specific nutritional needs, are created to fit every lifestyle, addressing any health concern, including chronic headaches. The customized hCG diet plans, along with a Diet Doc hCG compatible recipe book, make meal planning simple, exciting, and interesting to follow, while the fast rapid weight loss motivates dieters to continue to follow these simple and sensible diet plans.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG cannot be found on store shelves and is available to qualified clients by prescription only and subsequent to an extensive medical evaluation and doctor consultation. Available in three easy to use and convenient varieties, patients may choose sublingual hCG tablets, oral hCG drops or painless injectable hCG solution. Because of convenience, as well as its ability to promote more rapid weight loss, injectable prescription hCG is the most preferred method among patients.



Diet Doc’s goal is to help everyone who wants to lose weight fast in order to successfully and safely achieve their goals. Diet plans will be personally designed for all body shapes and sizes and for those that are struggling to lose that last difficult 10 pounds to those that must lose much more. By utilizing the latest technology, even those in the most remote areas of the country can improve their health and diminish chronic headaches by losing excess weight from the comfort of their own living room. By simply dialing the phone or logging onto the computer, everyone can begin their personal life changing weight loss transition.



Initial evaluations, physician consultations and weekly progress monitoring can all be accomplished from the patient’s home or office. For added convenience, supplements are delivered directly to each patient’s door, eliminating the need for costly, embarrassing and time consuming visits to weight loss clinics.



With plans available to fit even the tightest budget, Diet Doc makes improving health and reducing the frequency and severity of chronic headaches by losing excess weight available to everyone. Call the professionals today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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