Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- According to ABC News, a startling number of American teenagers are tipping the scales so much so that they are seeking weight loss surgery. The majority of these teens are suffering with weight related health problems that were once seen only in adults, such as elevated cholesterol, high blood pressure, joint pain and even liver and kidney disease. Dr. Thomas Inge, lead researcher for this study, reported that some of these teenagers weighed three times more than what is considered healthy. A major contributor to childhood obesity is poor examples provided by parents.



A child’s most powerful influence is their parents. Diet Doc realizes this and this helps parents set a good example and pave the way for a healthier future for their children by combining prescription hCG treatments with individualized diet plans that are uniquely tailored and specific to each patient’s individual lifestyle and medical needs. Personal guidance, support and encouragement from the team of specially trained weight loss doctors, nurses and nutritionists have helped thousands successfully achieve their fast weight loss goals and bring what they’ve learned about losing weight safely back home to their families.



The customized hCG diet plans are simple and easy to follow and offer a wide range of delicious and nutritious food choices and menu options that, not only make meal planning simple, but guide children toward a healthier future by following the example of their most influential role models. Diet Doc has developed comprehensive diet plans that, not only help patients over initial weight loss hurdles, but teach them how to maintain a long term healthy weight. By combining the concentrated efforts of a team of weight loss experts who are educated in the science of safe and healthy weight loss, with prescription hCG diet plans, the company has become the most reliable prescription hCG diet plan provider in the country.



Subsequent to a medical evaluation and doctor consult, qualified patients will work closely with nutritionists to design sensible diet plans that are compatible with each patient’s personal needs. The administration of Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plan is supervised by the medical team and, when coupled with the tailor made nutrition plans, signals the brain to target stores of fat that have trapped in the body’s cells to be released into the bloodstream and burned as the primary energy source. Because old, unused fat is typically trapped in the belly, underarms, hips and thighs, patients are reporting the noticeable loss of pounds and inches in these most difficult to lose areas.



Parents can influence their children’s future health today by leading by example. Losing weight and learning to make healthy food selections can help children avoid suffering from obesity and avoiding numerous weight related health conditions when they reach adulthood.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans are available to patients nationwide and are customized for all body shapes and sizes and for those that are struggling to lose 10 pounds to those that must lose much more. The professionals encourage all parents to protect their most important assets, their children, by setting a good example, losing excess weight and making healthy food choices.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



Want Diet Doc Special Offers? Sign up here: Click to Join



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg