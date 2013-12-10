Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Diet Doc is consistently searching for innovative approaches to continually provide the safest and most effective weight loss available on today’s market and designs their hCG diet plans around each patient’s specific needs. Each plan is uniquely created by certified nutritionists who are specially trained in the science of healthy, safe and fast weight loss. Working closely with each patient enables the staff to design hCG diet plans based on the patient’s age, gender, activity level, and medical conditions while fitting neatly into each patient’s individual lifestyle. By designing these sound nutritional hCG diet plans, Diet Doc has been successful in helping thousands lose unhealthy excess weight.



Diet Doc is excited to introduce Adreset to their already impressive collection of prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements, helping patients lose weight more effectively and more comfortably. Adreset features concentrated adaptogens, including ginseng root, cordyceps and rhodiola extracts, and is designed to address multiple body systems involved in the response of everyday stressors. This amazing supplement addresses the feelings of physical fatigue most always associated with stress and helps patients enjoy a more relaxed, peaceful and restful sleep, especially when dieting.



Committed to providing only the highest quality diet products, all Diet Doc products are manufactured in their own, fully licensed, FDA approved, United States based pharmacies. For added convenience, all diet products are delivered directly to patient’s homes and include a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, detailing the quality and quantity of all active ingredients. These products cannot be found in stores and are available to Diet Doc clients by prescription only and subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation, easily conducted over the telephone or Skype.



Patients that complement their hCG diet plans with Adreset are losing unwanted and unhealthy weight at an amazing pace, reducing everyday stress and stress related fatigue and looking and feeling better than ever before.



Dieters across America of all shapes and sizes are urged to call the nation’s leading medically guided prescription hCG diet plan today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and to take advantage of the company’s special 25% holiday savings on supplements.



Diet Doc is not a fad diet and does not promise patients overnight weight loss miracles, but rather an all-inclusive, comprehensive, medically supervised blueprint toward the safest and most effective weight loss. Patients who want to improve their health by losing excess weight with Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans will be introduced to a team of professional weight loss experts who will guide them each step of the way.



The physicians will assess each patient’s entire system to identify any barriers, such as additional stress, that may be preventing successful weight loss and may prescribe supplements to enhance the loss of excess pounds and inches more rapidly and more comfortably.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



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San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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