Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Many experts attribute America's increasing obesity to the environment, promoting overeating, sugary junk food, high calorie drinks, and a sedentary lifestyle. Many Americans will contract heart disease, diabetes or countless other conditions as a result of carrying too much excess fat. The good news is that everyone can lose weight fast and safely with Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans and can live to enjoy a leaner, slimmer and healthier future. Diet Doc has improved the effectiveness of its hCG diet plans, closely tailoring each phase to individual patient needs.



Those that are naturally slim, and have not experienced the embarrassment of burdensome excess weight, may attribute obesity to laziness. However, weight gain is not that simple. There are several reasons why some people have a propensity toward weight gain while others do not. Research shows that adopting healthy eating habits, enjoying moderate exercise and making simple overall lifestyle changes may mean the difference between living a lifetime of battling the bulge and suffering weight related illnesses or enjoying longevity and a future of improved health. Each patient partaking in a Diet Doc hCG Diet plan receives the necessary guidance needed to turn around poor dietary habits and foster improved knowledge of nutrition and its effects on the body as a whole.



Diet Doc offers all Americans the opportunity to enjoy a healthier future by losing excess fat safely and rapidly with pure prescription hCG diet plans. By offering patients pure prescription hCG to be used in combination with diet plans that are created by certified nutritionists, and specific to each patient's nutritional needs, clients are noticing the loss of excess weight in areas that are notoriously difficult to lose, such as the underarms, hips, thighs and belly. In fact, in a recent in-house survey, 97% of Diet Doc patients reported a loss of up to one pound per day and up to 30 pounds per month of excess pounds.



Prescription hCG, when administered under medical supervision and in conjunction with individually developed, high protein, low carbohydrate diet plans, stimulates the hypothalamus to trigger the release of normally trapped fat into the bloodstream. This fat is then burned by the body as a source of energy. The combination of pure hCG and a low calorie diet forces the body to rely on stored body fat as a primary source of energy. The result is a mobilized energy source, preventing hunger and fatigue while preserving muscle mass and important structural fat. Prescription hCG is available in injectable solution, sublingual tablets and oral drops and only subsequent to an extensive evaluation followed by a consultation with Diet Doc's physicians. Injectable hCG solution is the preferred method of hCG delivery due to its ability to produce more rapid weight loss, as well as supplying the patient with energy-boosting Vitamin B12. Patients that follow Diet Doc's diet plan guidelines are experiencing safe and fast weight loss with no hunger, cravings, loss of energy or any significant side effects reported.



Diet Doc utilizes decades of scientific research, combining prescription hCG with patient specific diet plans to trigger fast weight loss. Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can have a positive effect on one’s overall health. Diet Doc offers customized hCG diet plans for those struggling to lose those difficult last 10 pounds, or those who need to lose 100 pounds or more. At a fraction of the cost of most other hCG diet plans, and without the potential risks of invasive weight loss surgery, Diet Doc makes weight loss affordable and safe for nearly every patient.



