Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Diet Doc's new and improved hCG diet plans include a less restrictive caloric intake than that of the original hCG diet plans while also incorporating a wider range of deliciously healthy food choices to the diet. Each hCG diet plan is uniquely developed to fit comfortably into the patient's personal lifestyle and specific to individual dietary and nutritional requirements assuring the healthiest and most successful diet experience possible.



The original hCG diet, developed in the 1950s by Dr. Simeons, involved the administration of hCG coupled with a 500 calorie per day diet. Simeons' plans were effective in achieving fast weight loss for patients; however, the low caloric intake was not sufficient to sustain the human body and posed significant health compromise to the dieter.



Benefiting from decades of scientific research, Diet Doc has refined and refurbished Simeons' outdated diet, and has created hCG diet plans that allow dieters to successfully achieve fast weight loss goals without compromising the health of patients, providing the tools to assure a future of long term, weight maintenance and improved health.



Prior to the addition of prescription hCG to Diet Doc’s diet plans, each prospective dieter will receive an extensive, yet simple, medical evaluation and doctor consultation, both of which can be accomplished from the comfort of the dieter's own home by utilizing the telephone or computer. This allows Diet Doc's physicians to review the patient's entire organ system, targeting and resolving any issues that may be preventing successful weight loss.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is refined to a simple glycoprotein, contains a natural bio-identical hormone and is not a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant, and is manufactured in the United States in FDA approved pharmacies. Available by prescription only to Diet Doc clients, hCG is made available in three convenient varieties including sublingual tablets, oral hCG drops and painless injectable solution. Because injectable hCG has the ability to promote more rapid results and naturally suppress the appetite while also preventing muscle loss during dieting, this method has become the most popular among patients. Dieters are reporting fast weight loss without cravings and between-meal hunger typically associated with most other low calorie diet plans.



The powerful combination of prescription hCG and the tailor made hCG diet plans naturally resets the metabolism and signals the brain to target years of trapped and stored fat to be released into the bloodstream. Because the dieter is following the customized diet plans and the body is not overloading with new carbohydrates, the body targets old, stored and trapped fat to be burned when energy is required.



Successfully losing excess weight requires a commitment and, oftentimes, a lifestyle change. Diet Doc offers this kind of life changing support and guidance capable of creating long lasting improved health. With specially trained weight loss professionals available six days per week for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement, patients are never alone on the journey to a slimmer, leaner and healthier body.



By utilizing the most current nutritional science to create hCG diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients, providing only pure prescription hCG along with constant medical supervision and monitoring, Diet Doc has helped thousands lose unhealthy excess weight, becoming the nation's leading and most reliable prescription hCG diet plan provider.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/

Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg