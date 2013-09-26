Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- When children consume more calories than the body burns, the result is overweight and obese youth. There are various factors that affect childhood obesity, but the influence of children’s role models; their parents, is by far the most significant. New reports reveal that parents are the most powerful teaching tool and those that practice healthy eating habits and lead their children by their own example are far more likely to have children that are happier and healthier and that carry these early principles into adulthood.



On the other side of the spectrum, studies reveal that those teens that are already overweight or obese and have lost weight too quickly using unsafe methods such as fasting, diet pills, vomiting, laxatives or binge eating, are more likely to develop eating disorders in the future. As reported by Medical News Today, 6% of America’s adolescents have an eating disorder, with as many as 55% of girls and 30% of boys practicing unhealthy and unsafe fad diets. This unsafe, poorly guided method of dieting not only carries high relapse rates for teens, but more importantly, the medical side effects can be life threatening. It seems only logical then that the most sensible solution to America’s increasing childhood obesity problem is to make a lifestyle change now, to establish healthy family eating habits and to lead children by the example of their parents.



Diet Doc’s weight loss experts uniquely design prescription hCG diet plans that are safe, effective and convenient and offer long term lifestyle results. The company’s certified nutritionists create hCG diet plans for those that are struggling to lose that stubborn last 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more. By personally working with each patient, the prescription hCG diet plan s are sure to fit comfortably into each patient’s particular lifestyle while being compatible with individual nutritional and medical needs. These prescription hCG diet plans give every parent the opportunity to avoid childhood obesity and to make life-changing fast weight loss and a healthier future for the entire family a reality.



After completing an in-depth medical evaluation and physician consultation, and based on this information, the board certified doctors evaluate each patient’s entire system. This allows the doctors to identify and resolve any barriers that may be hindering the fast weight loss process. By utilizing Skype and Telemedicine, Diet Doc has successfully guided thousands of patients toward a healthier future without costly and inconvenient trips to weight loss clinics or doctors. The initial evaluation and consultation, as well as future checkups and progress appointments, can be accomplished from the comfort of the patient’s own home.



Qualified patients will receive personalized hCG diet plans that are professionally designed by specially trained nutritionists that intimately understand how the body reacts to specific foods, a recipe book featuring a multitude of healthy, delicious and easy to prepare meal ideas, as well as Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription medication. This powerful combination turns the body into a fat burning machine by signaling the brain to release years of stored fat that has been trapped in the cells of the body. This old, trapped fat is then burned as the body’s primary source of energy. Patients that follow the prescription hCG diet plan protocol are reporting the rapid and noticeable loss of pounds and inches, typically from the most difficult to lose areas, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs with no side effects.



All patients receive personalized attention with the clinical staff being easily accessible via phone and e-mail and available 6 days per week for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement throughout each phase of the prescription hCG diet plans. Diet Doc does not support fad or yo-yo dieting, but offers a lifestyle change for the entire family allowing parents the opportunity to steer their most important assets, their children, away from childhood obesity and into an adulthood free of the burden and embarrassment of unwanted and unhealthy excess fat.



Call today to take the first step toward a lifetime full of better health and positive influence for children by losing excess weight naturally, safely and rapidly. The consultation is free and confidential.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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