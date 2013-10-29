Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Carrying excess weight can be embarrassing, but far worse, being overweight can lead to countless health conditions and diseases. As far back as the early 20th century, people have been struggling to lose burdensome excess weight. Our former President William Howard Taft, a gentleman who battled obesity throughout much of his life, tipped the scales at over 300 pounds. Working together with an English physician, the former President managed to lose over 60 pounds, improving his symptoms of heartburn, fatigue, indigestion and interrupted sleep.



For 10 years, the former President kept diaries that he shared with his physician, documenting his eating habits and physical activity. Taft’s successful weight loss demonstrates the effectiveness of personal, one-on-one contact between physician and patient leading to successful and long term weight loss. Many Americans spend decades trying one fad diet after another, unable to achieve long term weight loss, and alternating between a healthy weight and being overweight. Diet Doc has designed prescription click my link hCG diet plans that help everyone lose unhealthy weight while avoiding costly and unhealthy fad diets and time consuming visits to weight loss clinics.



The professionals at Diet Doc work personally with each patient. The specially trained board certified doctors and certified nutritionists intimately understand how the body processes foods and which foods lead to unhealthy weight gain.



Subsequent to an extensive medical evaluation, Diet Doc physicians scrutinize each patient’s system to identify any organs that may not be functioning properly, along with other factors that may be hindering weight loss. The physicians will review all information with the patient during a doctor consultation. Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, costly and time consuming visits to local weight loss clinics can be avoided and weight loss can begin from the comfort of each patient’s home. For added convenience, all weight loss supplements will be shipped directly to the patient’s home. Included in each package, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, showing the quality and level of all active ingredients.



Certified nutritionists work closely throughout the weight loss journey and design diet plans that are compatible with nearly any medical condition while fitting comfortably into each particular lifestyle. Age, gender, anticipated weight loss goals and activity level will be considered when designing the diet plans. Qualified patients will receive a prescription for Diet Doc’s hormone medication, which, when combined with the uniquely designed hCG diet plans, stimulates the hypothalamus to target stores of old, trapped fat to be released into the bloodstream and burned as the body’s primary energy source. Patients who follow Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans are boasting the rapid loss of pounds and inches from areas of the body that are typically the most difficult to lose, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs.



The professionals at Diet Doc know that a positive support system is essential to a successful diet experience. The company’s team of board certified doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week, willing to answer questions, give advice, and always eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement.



Because no one is identical, Diet Doc personalizes each diet plan based on each patient’s individual body type and metabolism. hCG diet plans are strategically designed for those that are struggling to lose that difficult last 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more.



By providing hCG diet plans that are unique to each patient, prescription hormone medication that will accelerate the safest and most effective weight loss on today’s market and a level of personalized service that is unequaled by competitors, the company has become the nation’s most trusted and reliable name in fast weight loss and has helped thousands lose unwanted, embarrassing and unhealthy excess weight.



The experts at Diet Doc urge everyone that has been unsuccessful in weight loss in the past to call today to schedule a complementary, personal and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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