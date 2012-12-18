San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Diabetes Health has reported that the need for insulin can be reduced by altering one’s diet, particularly by reducing the amount and the type of carbohydrates consumed. Carbohydrates are absorbed into the body after being broken into component sugars. Some carbohydrates are absorbed more rapidly than others and these are referred to as high glycemic index carbohydrates. Consumption of this type of carbohydrates requires more insulin production to control the level of glucose in the blood.



Diet Doc's specially formulated Chromium Picolinate and Blood Sugar Support supplements are high in the most bioavailable form of the nutritionally essential mineral chromium polynicotinate. Chromium Picolinate is a mineral which enhances the effects of insulin on blood sugar. According to the National Institutes of Health, Office of Dietary Supplements, “Chromium can be found in a small variety of foods, however, the concentration is significantly affected by manufacturing and processing. Researchers believe that chromium polynicotinate is best absorbed in the supplemental form.” The chromium is combined with vanadium, a micronutrient which also helps maintain consistent healthy blood-sugar levels and Gymnema s., an herbal extract which decreases the absorption of sugar from the intestine. This combination can help prevent hunger and carbohydrate cravings associated with blood sugar imbalance and an insulin crash. Diet Doc recommends Blood Sugar Support for anyone with carbohydrate cravings, or for those who have previously consumed large amounts of carbohydrates prior to joining Diet Doc’s hCG diet plan.



Diet Doc’s specially formulated and prescription supplements are available to Diet Doc clients and are proven effective to produce fast weight loss when used in conjunction with Diet Doc’s hCG fast weight loss plan. hCG is a hormone that is found in the developing placenta of pregnant women. In the 1950’s, this hormone was revealed to burn “abnormal fat” by combining the hCG hormone with a dangerously low, 500 calorie per day, diet. Diet Doc hCG Weight Loss Plans is the Nation’s only comprehensive fast weight loss plan to use the modern day version of the hCG diet. By allowing the patient to consume more than double the allowable daily caloric intake, Diet Doc has transformed the hCG diet into a safer and more effective method of losing excess fat. A recent Diet Doc in-house survey revealed that 97% of Diet Doc fast weight loss patients lost an average of 1 pound per day while following Diet Doc’s hCG diet plan.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the nation's most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive surgeries. Diet Doc is available nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making Diet Doc's hCG diet affordable for anyone.



