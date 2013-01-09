Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Mango is a widely popular fruit across the globe. However, recently African mango has come under the dieting microscope for its potential to produce weight loss. Used for sustenance in Cameroon for ages, African mango is a staple source of essential vitamin C in many African diets. The mango's seed, called the "dika nut" is thought to hold the weight loss power of African mango. The dika nut contains powerful enzymes that have been found to aid diets when administered to laboratory rats. Dika nut is rich in lauric acid, similar to other diet oils like coconut oil and palm kernel oil. Like MCT oil, derived from coconuts, oils high in lauric acid are known to provide a metabolic boost that aids the body's natural fat burning mechanisms. Studies of Dika nut oil also claim that "increasing amounts of dietary Irvingia gabonensis (Dika nut) fat in correlation with the rising of myristic acid (23.53 to 58.86%), modify cholesterol metabolism and increase significantly the concentration of HDL-Cholesterol." The dika nut simply increases metabolic rate in its consumers along with increasing levels of HDL, the good cholesterol. Studies are vague, but claim that Irvingia gabonensis (Dika nut) may produce "Significant improvements in body weight, body fat, and waist circumference. African Mango (Irvingia gabonensis) administered 150 mg twice daily before meals to overweight and/or obese human volunteers favorably impacts body weight and a variety of parameters characteristic of the metabolic syndrome."



An in-house survey conducted by Diet Doc reveals more effective results with a prescription hCG diet than with increasingly popular African mango. In a survey of over 30,000 Diet Doc patients, results confirmed an average weight lost of around 1 pound per day. The hCG diet, originally introduced in 1954 by Dr. A. Simeons was initially found by Simeons to produce average results of over a pound per day. In his book "Pounds and Inches" Simeons outlines his hCG diet protocol, claiming that with pure hCG treatments and an ultra low calorie diet, subjects lost an average of 1 pound per day with little to no side effects.



Diet Doc Founder and CEO Julie Write says "Dieters need not worry with untested dieting remedies. The hCG Diet has been producing weight loss at an average of 1 pound per day for over 50 years, safely and without dangerous side effects that often occur with unproven methods. We have over a decade of diet experience, using tried and true methods coupled with the most modern nutritional science to create the best diet plan available for a fraction of the cost of untested methods." Dr. Harry A. Gusman, M.D. conducted studies on the Simeons hCG protocol and found it to "the most productive and safe approach to the best weight loss." Since its inception, the outdated Simeons hCG protocol has been tirelessly updated by Diet Doc nutrition experts, eliminating any worries of malnutrition associated with a low calorie diet, and adding to the diet's effectiveness with modern science. With advancements in nutrition, Diet Doc has formulated a low calorie cookbook, including nutritious recipes dieters can make at home, and a proprietary line of diet foods to provide supplemental nutrition to dieters on a low calorie diet. Diet Doc's clients are able to consume as many as 1250 calories daily while still losing weight. This plan is the only modernized version of the hCG diet plan in the nation, supplementing prescription hCG treatments with a proprietary line of healthy weight loss foods and diet aids that lend to the hCG diet's safety and effectiveness. With modern nutritional advancements, they're able to pack much more essential vitamins and nutrients into less calories, and with advancements in the study of human physiology, the understanding of the human body is more clear; thus a diet plan can be created that allows dieters to consume more calories without gaining weight.