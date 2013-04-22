Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Diet Doc has announced new dieting incentives for potential patients who are ready to shed those extra pounds in time for Summer; their lowest priced hCG diet plans with added price match guarantee. The company's new price match guarantee offers patients nationwide the ability to shop and compare for the best price available. Clients nationwide can contact the company via telephone, email, or Skype and schedule a consultation with expert physicians, each with years of extra medical training in the field of healthy and fast weight loss.



This new pricing plan allows clients who are considering different diet options to compare pricing and services of any plan across the country to those offered by Diet Doc. If a lower price is found on similar hCG diet plans, Diet Doc will match or beat the competing price, offering more products and services than competitors at a lower price to patients. This new price match guarantee marks a new level of dedication by Diet Doc, reinforcing their determination to provide every patient with the most comprehensive medical weight loss in the nation, and at the lowest possible cost.



Currently, Diet Doc already offers incomparable services to dieters across the country, delivering a consistent effective hCG diet plan directly to patients' doors. Each patient receives unlimited access to in-house physicians, nurses, nutritionists, and other weight loss experts, each with added training in the methodology of fast and healthy weight loss.



Unlimited support during dieting means providing physical and emotional aid to weary dieters. Each patient receives a weekly checkup call automatically, assessing progress, attitude, and comfort level, among other factors. Any additional consultation is as simple as dialing a phone number. Patients simply call Diet Doc, 6 days per week if needed, and refer any questions or concerns to a weight loss expert.



The company hopes to enable patients by providing constant encouragement as well as the most important tools to empowerment, real results and fast weight loss. It is the responsibility of these in-house medical weight loss experts to guide every patient through their personal health journey by altering diet plans if results begin to taper or completely stall, or recommending supplements that may increase results or eliminate side effects. Diet Doc's price match guarantee provides patients with the knowledge that this company is not simply in the business to collect payment, it is dedicated to providing life-altering results to those who need them, regardless of profitability.



Being the nation's largest hCG clinic, Diet Doc is confident that no other medical weight loss company can match its ever-growing range of weight loss products and services. With the use of Skype, patients are now able to take advantage of the preeminent hCG diet provider in the United States, even if a person-to-person meeting is impossible. Although not in person, a Diet Doc physician is able to assess personal health factors with patients via a complex questionnaire and evaluative algorithm. Although intricate, this process can be completed over the telephone or Skype, allowing patients in even the most remote areas an opportunity to change their lives with fast, healthy weight loss. Each patient will be prescribed a customized nutrition plan to accompany prescription hCG treatments, proven to produce results of over one pound per day. These Telemedicine consultations are exactly like an in-house evaluation, except lacking the stuffy formalities that usually accompany an ordinary doctors office. Diet Doc urges those who need to lose only 10 pound, to those who must lose much more to contact the company today.



