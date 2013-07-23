Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Most people who are searching for weight loss tips don’t realize that losing weight doesn’t have to be challenging or uncomfortable because many have tried and failed at losing weight with popular fad diets and celebrity weight loss plans. Diet Doc makes losing weight easy, comfortable and fast by combining powerful fat burning diet pills with personalized clean eating diet plans that flush excess fat from patients’ bodies without uncontrollable hunger or the impulse to overindulge. The unique protocol developed specifically for Diet Doc’s hCG diets has been so successful in fast and easy weight loss that these hCG diet plans have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



Diet Doc patients all over Dallas will work closely with certified nutritionists to create clean eating diet plans around their age, gender, health history, lifestyle choices and food preferences so that transitioning to their new eating routine will be smooth and comfortable. When reducing caloric intake during a clean eating diet, some people in Dallas have experienced weakness or fatigue, but Diet Doc’s hCG diets offer patients supplements to balance energy levels and even increase the patient’s energy throughout the day. A popular choice for boosting energy is Diet Doc’s B12 Cream that is absorbed through the skin to elevate vigor and strength but also acts as a fat metabolizer to increase the rate that the patient is burning excess and embarrassing fat supplies.



Diet Doc’s Slim Down diet pills are also seamlessly incorporated into clean eating diets because they act as an appetite suppressant to ward off nagging cravings for unhealthy, fatty foods and also contain a small amount of caffeine to help patients keep energy levels elevated. The herbal extracts that make up Slim Down diet pills effectively block the absorption of sugar and directly suppress the appetite so that the patient can reevaluate the foods they are consuming while participating in a clean eating diet. Diet Doc’s goal is for patients to sustain their fast weight loss by continuing to incorporate the foods they are eating even following their hCG diets. Reducing the amount of calories patients are accustomed to consuming is essential to succeed in losing weight, but the negative side effects that are commonly associated with diet plans can be eliminated by incorporating Diet Doc’s specially designed weight loss supplements and diet pills.



With Diet Doc’s personalized hCG diets, patients no longer need to struggle with weight gain and weight-related diseases. Because Diet Doc has made losing weight comfortable and easy with a clean eating diet specifically created for each patient and diet pills designed to burn fat quickly and effectively, patients can immediately begin seeing results and even lose almost a pound per day. According to a recent in-house survey, Diet Doc’s hCG diets have helped an overwhelming majority of patients, 97%, succeed in losing weight without negative side effects or harmful complications.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg