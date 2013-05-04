Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- With today’s advances in science and technology, as well as the development of antibiotics, the option to receive plastic surgery to correct perceived imperfections is continuously increasing. Unfortunately, those choosing to go under the knife to change their body image often fail to consider the negative side effects associated with plastic surgery. Complications such as infection, pain, swelling, exhaustion and the emotional toll cosmetic surgery can take on individuals has left many wondering why they chose plastic surgery in the first place. Diet Doc hCG diets offer patients a pain free, natural solution to imperfections such as weight gain. Choosing to manage weight gain through hCG diets not only saves patients pain and the risk of complications, it also teaches patients how to lose weight and how to maintain that fast weight loss in the future.



A review of last year’s plastic surgery statistics revealed a sharp increase in one form of plastic surgery in particular. As widely reported by media outlets such as the New York Post and Yahoo! News, women are flocking to cosmetic surgeons to obtain arms that look like the First Lady, Michelle Obama’s. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, arm lift surgeries have increased from approximately 300 in 2000 to over 15,000 in 2012, an increase of approximately 4,378%. Previous studies have shown that individuals who elect to have procedures to surgically remove fat often regain that fat. Unfortunately, when those patients regain weight, it is distributed to other areas of the body where surgery was not performed like the back and upper abdomen and leaves patients with odd body proportions. Diet Doc hCG weight loss diets are focused not just on removing excess and embarrassing fat quickly, they are also committed to helping patients learn how to lose weight safely and effectively for their body type while adopting healthy eating habits to maintain that weight loss for a lifetime.



Diet Doc nutritionists have made learning how to lose weight easier for patients through the introduction of the Diet Doc hCG diet plans Cookbook. The collection of healthy, low-calorie recipes provides patient’s proper nutrient intake to maintain high energy levels without the adverse side effects associated with other restricted calorie diets. Every meal in the hCG diets cookbook has been specially designed to provide patients with adequate caloric intake, essential vitamins and minerals while satisfying urges for delicious meals and snacks. This easy to follow cookbook takes the guessing out of weight loss and allows patients to learn how to lose weight and how to cook nutritious, low-calorie meals while adopting a healthier lifestyle leading to maintained weight in the future.



Diet Doc hCG diets lead the nation medical weight loss by providing the most safe and effective version of hCG diets available. Combining the use of prescription hCG with the detailed collection of hCG diet recipes allows patients to achieve their initial and future weight loss goals without having to resort to plastic surgery and the risks that accompany the procedure.



