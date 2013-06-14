Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- To those who have struggled to take off unhealthy and unwanted excess weight, surgery, such as gastric banding, may appear an attractive and simple solution. However, prior to committing to this invasive and oftentimes risky surgery, Diet Doc believes that patients should be thoroughly educated and aware of the process, procedure, recovery process and realistic weight loss expectations.



Lap band surgery is performed under anesthesia, where several incisions are made in the stomach. A device is then wrapped around the upper part of the stomach to form a ring. A thin tube is attached to the ring which leads to an access port which will be left under the skin for future adjustments. Subsequent to recovery, which is typically 4-6 weeks, the physician will begin tightening and making adjustments to the band through the stomach port. During the recovery period, pain medication may be prescribed and the patient will be able to consume only minimal amounts of liquid, slowly adding small amounts of solid food. Oftentimes, the patient is instructed to grind food before eating to avoid nausea and vomiting. Band adjustments will be made periodically during the first year during which weight loss is very gradual. Lap band surgery, as does any surgical procedure, poses significant health risks, including post surgical infection, bleeding and sometimes even death.



In an effort to provide equal results to surgical procedures without going under the knife, Diet Doc proudly offers a safe, natural, and closely supervised fast weight loss alternative, helping patients avoid the risks associated with invasive surgery. By modernizing and refining the original hCG diet introduced by Dr A.T.W. Simeons in the 1950s, Diet Doc can offer everyone the opportunity to lose weight naturally, safely and rapidly and to begin looking and feeling better than ever before without adverse side effects. A recent in-house survey conducted by Diet Doc reveals the type of weight lost with the company’s prescription hCG diets.



By utilizing the telephone, Skype or other internet applications, clients can begin the journey to a slimmer body from the comfort of their own living room. There is no need to waste time or money travelling to and from multiple doctor appointments, embarrassing office visits, and expensive consultations. Nutritionists, who are educated in the science of safe and fast weight loss, will design tailor made diet plans specific to each patient, focusing on their individual nutritional and dietary needs. Medically supervised prescription hCG will be added to the diet plans and is available in sublingual tablets, oral hCG drops or painless injectable solution. Because injectable hCG has the ability to naturally suppress the appetite while promoting more fast weight loss, this method remains the most preferred among patients. Diet Doc’s injectable hCG solution is enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12, naturally and effectively boosting the metabolism and preventing diet plateau. Patients are routinely reporting a loss of one pound or more per day without energy loss. The dynamic combination of the uniquely designed diet plans coupled with medically supervised prescription hCG triggers the brain to target stored fat, releasing it into the bloodstream to be burned as the body's primary source of energy resulting in natural, safe and fast weight loss. This natural weight loss state is known as ketosis, and is closely monitored to ensure continual results until all diet goals have been achieved.



Patients who follow Diet Doc's improved prescription hCG diet plans are naturally melting away pounds and inches from the most difficult and stubborn areas of the body, such as the hips, thighs, belly and underarms, and unlike invasive bariatric surgery, there is no waiting period, there is no pain and there is no recovery period or expensive hospital stays. Results will be easily noticeable within the first 7-10 days, as a Diet Doc hCG diet produces results within the first two days.



Diet Doc has become the leader in medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans and has helped thousands lose excess body fat to look and feel better than ever before. With pricing plans designed to fit almost any budget, Diet Doc gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy a healthier and more satisfying future by naturally losing excess weight.



