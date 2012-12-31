Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Diet Doc has launched My Diet Doc Health Questionnaire that offers symptom-based results for fast weight loss. This tool conducts a detailed and subjective review of all the organ systems in the patient’s body to determine the factors that are hindering their health. This free online and comprehensive health questionnaire assesses the strengths and weaknesses of the Digestive system, Liver and kidneys, Metabolism including thyroid, Blood sugar, Heart, Brain function: memory/mood, Immune system, lungs, urological, sexual, and musculoskeletal systems. Worth $200, it is offered for free to all the new patients who sign up for their prescription hCG weight loss diet. To address the problem, it also suggests the most suitable supplements that are may lead to restored health and wellbeing.



The doctors at Diet Doc evaluate each questionnaire individually to assess possible symptoms that could be indicative to underlying health problems and then offer possible solutions based on the results. This online health questionnaire incorporates data points derived from trusted and renowned clinical nutritional science texts into an algorithm that identifies which organ may not be performing well. By reviewing all the organ functions and identifying poorly performing organ systems that cause decreased health, or metabolic slow down, this tool offer symptom-based results. These findings are then presented to each patient in the form of a written report along with suitable recommendations for overall improvement by a doctor. Julie Wright, CEO of Diet Doc says, “The combination of My Diet Doc Health Questionnaire is a product of extensive research and innovation and can substantially improve health by allowing our physicians to recommend any supplement or nutrition plan to bring the body back into balance."



