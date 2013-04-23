Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- In this age of advanced internet technology, almost anything can be purchased with the simple click of the computer mouse, including homeopathic medication labeled for weight loss. However, Diet Doc reminds consumers that there is a distinct difference between Homeopathic hCG and the company’s pure prescription-only hCG diet plans. Homeopathic, as defined as any substance that has been repeatedly diluted. In homeopathic substances or remedies, dilution usually continues well past the point where none of the original substance remains. The low concentrations of homeopathic remedies often lack even a single molecule of the diluted substance. Patients who choose to use homeopathy rather than evidence based medicine risk missing timely diagnoses and effective treatment of serious conditions.



hCG, or human chorionic gonadotropin, was discovered by Dr. A.T. W. Simeons in the 1950s to produce rapid weight loss when used in conjunction with a 500 calorie per day diet. Patients were successful in losing weight; however, the dangerously low caloric intake posed serious and significant health risks to the patients, including extreme fatigue and exhaustion, as well as hair and muscle loss. Diet Doc has spent decades researching hCG and its effect on the body, making significant modifications and improvements to the original hCG diet plan, lending safety without compromising results.



The company has perfected the science of dieting healthily and has become the leader in medically supervised fast weight loss. By providing patients with pure prescription hCG that is made from human sources in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States, increasing the allowable daily caloric intake, designing individual diet plans specific to each patient, and medically supervising the patent’s progress, Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans lose weight fast and maintain long term weight balance without risk to overall health. Prescription hCG, when used in conjunction with Diet Doc’s patient specific hCG weight loss plans, has the ability to stimulate the hypothalamus, triggering the release of stored fat into the bloodstream, which is then burned by the body as a source of energy. Because prescription hCG contains a hormone that prevents muscle loss during dieting, as well as naturally suppresses the appetite, dieters are excitedly reporting the loss of up to one pound per day without hunger or cravings.



Unlike other hCG diet plans available in the United States, Diet Doc offers the only physician supervised, modern-day version of the original ‘50s hCG diet, using only prescription strength hCG. Injectable hCG solution is the most preferred method of delivery due to its ability to produce more rapid weight loss. Fortified with Vitamin B12, injectable hCG also provides the dieter with an additional source of energy. Some patients may prefer sublingual hCG tablets or oral drops, both of which are only available in prescription strength.



Regardless of the method of hCG delivery, dieters can anticipate the fast loss of excess fat, typically in the most difficult to lose areas, such as the hips, thighs, underarms and belly. Diet Doc’s hCG is available by prescription and only subsequent to an extensive evaluation and doctor consultation. The staff of fast weight loss experts, including doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches work in collaboration to provide all patients with the safest, most effective means to lose weight fast and are available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement during each patient’s diet experience.



Call Diet Doc today to schedule a free consultation and to begin the journey toward a future of freedom from cumbersome, embarrassing and unhealthy excess fat.



Contact Diet Doc:

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg